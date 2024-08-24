Mumbai Port Launches Key Initiatives And Signs Projects Worth ₹4 Thousand Crore

Mumbai Port Launches Key Initiatives, ₹4 Thousand Crore Projects Inked/ Representative Image | File Image

The Mumbai Port on Friday launched several key projects and signed investment proposals worth Rs 4,000 crore in areas including sustainability and green fuel. The proposals, along with several other initiatives are expected to generate 1.45 lakh person-days of employment, the port operator said.

The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in this regard were signed in the presence of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal. The minister said, “Mumbai has a big role to play in realising the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

“The aim is to make India a global maritime nation by 2030. We can achieve this through sustained efforts by developing, modernising and uplifting infrastructural facilities at our ports. I am proud to say that the country has reached 24th position in the global Port Logistics Index (PLI) from 44th position 10 years back,” Sonowal said.

At the Friday event, one MoU was signed between Mumbai Port Authority, Mumbai Port Sustainability Foundation (MPSF) and HPCL for developing a green fuel ecosystem, while the other was between Det Norske Veritas and MPSF for collaboration on emission management, decarbonisation, digitisation and safety in port and shipping operations. The Norway-based DNV provides services related to quality management, risk assessment and sustainability.

Additionally, an MoU was signed with the Royal Bombay Yacht Club for the placement of a pontoon to enhance passenger safety at Gateway of India. Finally, an agreement was signed with RPG Foundation for the development of gardens and heritage showcasing on the pavements in Ballard Estate.

The minister also handed over transfer documents for various leasing agreements, including two plots to Mahanagar Gas Limited and two plots at Pir Pau for liquid bulk storage to M/s Aegis Logistic Ltd.

Also signed were renewal leases for the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, leasing of the MBPA Workshop Land, and the allotment of land and water area near the Domestic Cruise Terminal to M/s ONGC for fast crew boats.

Sonowal also inaugurated several key projects via an online platform. These included the launch of testing operations for the newly-constructed Third Chemical Berth at Pir Pau, the laying of the foundation stone for the Shore Protection and Reclamation Project at Jawahar Dweep, and the inauguration of the SCADA & PLC Automation System at the Marine Oil Terminal.