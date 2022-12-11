e-Paper Get App
Mumbai pollution update: City's AQI stays poor with an index of 173; Nerul amongst worst hit

Mumbai pollution update: City's AQI stays poor with an index of 173; Nerul amongst worst hit

The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 5.7 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai pollution update: | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ
Mumbai: City's Air Quality index (AQI) remained 'poor' at 173, on Sunday 10.30 am, according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai were at 85 and 208 respectively.

The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 5.7 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

The temperature of the city is 28°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 42% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Navy Nagar-Colaba, Mumbai: AQI 193 Poor

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: AQI 182 Poor

Vile Parle West, Mumbai: AQI 132 Poor

Sion, Mumbai: AQI 169 Poor

Thane, Pimpleshwar Mandir: AQI 143 Moderate

Nerul, Navi Mumbai: AQI 289 Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune dipped amid cold wave to poor with an AQI of 145. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing a moderate AQI of 79. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 73 while Kolkata stood at 212 at poor. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 65 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 146. Delhi's AQI was 'poor' with the figure standing at 207 today.

Mumbai: City experiences cold wave as temperature dips to 16.5 degrees, lowest recorded this year
article-image

