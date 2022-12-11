e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: City experiences cold wave as temperature dips to 16.5 degrees, lowest recorded this year

City recorded its lowest minimum temperature for this year’s winter at 16.5°C on Saturday. The city’s average minimum temperature had been hovering between 21°C and 23°C for the past two weeks.

Sherine RajUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
Bhushan Koyande
The lowest temperature recorded in Maharashtra on Saturday was 7°C in Aurangabad, followed by 9°C at Pune and Jalgaon. The state had witnessed a cold wave last month where temperatures had dipped below 10°C in north-central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

On Saturday, Santa Cruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 16.5°C and a maximum of 32°C, with 75% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 21°C and a maximum of 31°C, with 65% relative humidity.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of fluctuation in temperatures next week as the India Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy skies from Sunday.

