Mumbai: Horniman Circle to get Rs18cr facelift

Mumbai: The BMC will revamp the 150-year-old Horniman Circle at a cost of Rs18 crore. Located in south Mumbai, the open public space falls is tagged as a grade 1 heritage structure. The Circle, which is frequented by locals and tourists, has lost its sheen over the period of time.

Describing the project, Heritage Department Officer Sanjay Avhad said an iron fencing will be built around the circle while repairing the huge iron gate is another important task. The circle's outside pathway, which was made of stones, will be restored, too, he added.

Project consultant and conservation architect Pankaj Joshi said, “There are three major components of the revamp. First is iron railing, second is inside garden work and third is revival of an old fountain, which is not in order. We had taken samples of iron railing and the same type of metal is being used. The work of railing will be finished by May, 2023.”

Heritage Department Senior Engineer Sanjay Sawant said that green pathways will be created inside the garden and heritage style benches and furniture will be brought in to restore the original look. Also, the electric poles will be replaced with new ones having a unique vintage design, he added.

Trivia

Horniman Circle was a big cotton market during the British era. There is a big tree which has the roots of India's first share market as traders gathered under it for bidding. One can get a bird's-eye view of the Horniman Circle, Flora Fountain and Arabian sea from the steps of the Asiatic Library located in the vicinity.