e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Horniman Circle to get Rs18cr facelift

Mumbai: Horniman Circle to get Rs18cr facelift

The BMC will revamp the 150-year-old Horniman Circle at a cost of Rs18 crore. Located in south Mumbai, the open public space falls is tagged as a grade 1 heritage structure.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 02:41 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: The BMC will revamp the 150-year-old Horniman Circle at a cost of Rs18 crore. Located in south Mumbai, the open public space falls is tagged as a grade 1 heritage structure. The Circle, which is frequented by locals and tourists, has lost its sheen over the period of time.

Describing the project, Heritage Department Officer Sanjay Avhad said an iron fencing will be built around the circle while repairing the huge iron gate is another important task. The circle's outside pathway, which was made of stones, will be restored, too, he added.

Read Also
Mumbai updates: CURTAIN RAISER FOR G20: Development Working Group meeting to be held in Mumbai from...
article-image

Project consultant and conservation architect Pankaj Joshi said, “There are three major components of the revamp. First is iron railing, second is inside garden work and third is revival of an old fountain, which is not in order. We had taken samples of iron railing and the same type of metal is being used. The work of railing will be finished by May, 2023.”

Heritage Department Senior Engineer Sanjay Sawant said that green pathways will be created inside the garden and heritage style benches and furniture will be brought in to restore the original look. Also, the electric poles will be replaced with new ones having a unique vintage design, he added.

Read Also
Watch: Kartik Aaryan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and others dance their hearts out at Diljit Dosanjh's...
article-image
Read Also
Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be almost complete in December: Nitin Gadkari
article-image

Trivia

Horniman Circle was a big cotton market during the British era. There is a big tree which has the roots of India's first share market as traders gathered under it for bidding. One can get a bird's-eye view of the Horniman Circle, Flora Fountain and Arabian sea from the steps of the Asiatic Library located in the vicinity.

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Gautam Singhania finishes maiden realty project ahead of time

Thane: Gautam Singhania finishes maiden realty project ahead of time

Mumbai: A clarion call for upholding human rights

Mumbai: A clarion call for upholding human rights

Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting schools girls preparing for drama

Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting schools girls preparing for drama

Navi Mumbai Metro inches closer to reality

Navi Mumbai Metro inches closer to reality

Mumbai: HC upholds refusal of NOC for redevelopment of project near Naval area

Mumbai: HC upholds refusal of NOC for redevelopment of project near Naval area