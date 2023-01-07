Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains 'poor', AQI at 203; temperature at 27°C

Image for representational purpose. | FPJ

Mumbai: The air quality in Mumbai remains 'poor' as the city sees an AQI of 203 on Saturday morning. The mercury is maintaining its streak since it dipped last week. With the temperature drop, the air quality in Mumbai had dropped with AQI faring worse than Delhi's at least twice last week.

According to SAFAR, stagnant winds, the drop in temperature and suspended pollutants mixing with moisture in the atmosphere is causing haze. They predicted the air quality in city to worsen due to the gradual decrease in temperature.

Meanwhile the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 130 and 203 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The maximum & minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27°C & 19°C.

The IMD has said that the minimum temperature may see a slight rise in the coming days; the weather agency has predicted the minimum temperature will rise

The temperature of the city currently is 27°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 74% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Navy Nagar, Colaba: AQI 236

Malad: AQI 212

Worli: AQI 132

Sion: AQI 165

Thane, Pimpleshwar Mandir: AQI 127

Nerul, Navi Mumbai: AQI 239

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'poor' with an AQI of 181. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 178. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 232 while Kolkata stood at 265. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 102 and Ahmedabad saw an AQI of 130. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 311 today.