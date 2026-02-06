Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Loses Eye After Stone-Pelting At Bandra Railway Station, Accused Arrested | VIDEO

Railway police arrest the suspect in a violent train dispute that left a Mumbai commuter blind in one eye | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 06: The 28-year-old victim lost his left eye in a stone-pelting incident at Bandra railway station on Tuesday after his retina was severely damaged. The Bandra Railway Police arrested the accused on Thursday.

The victim, Nishant Khatri, said, “In the stone-pelting incident, I lost my left eye as my retina tissue was badly damaged. Two unknown individuals were fighting over a seat before I boarded the local train at Andheri. I was seated in the fourth seat when the accused threw a stone, which hit my left eye. No one came forward to help me and no one pulled the emergency chain. I got down from the moving train and went to the station master’s office.”

Delay in police action alleged

He further added, “At the station master’s office, the police made me sit for almost an hour. They told me they were waiting for a memo from the station master as part of the process. Until the memo was received, they said they could not take any action.”

Accused identified and arrested

The accused has been identified as Yogendra Baudhha (26), a resident of Vasai East. Police said he works at a plastic company and had come to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh in October 2025 in search of employment.

Shahaji Nikam, Senior Police Inspector of Bandra Railway Police, said, “We examined several CCTV footages and relied on human intelligence. We spotted him at Dadar railway station and arrested him after laying a trap. We arrested the accused within 35 hours. The victim’s retina had sustained a severe injury.”

Sequence of events

According to the FIR, Khatri, a resident of Dadar West, works for a private company in Andheri East. On February 3, after work, he boarded a fast local train from Andheri to Churchgate at around 10.40 pm. During the journey, an argument broke out between two passengers over a seat.

At around 11 pm, when the train halted at Platform No. 5 at Bandra station, one of the men involved in the argument got down on the track side, picked up a stone from the tracks, and hurled it at the person he had argued with.

However, the stone missed its intended target and instead struck Khatri below his left eye, causing a serious injury. The wound was approximately four inches wide and one inch deep.

Medical treatment and case details

Khatri got down from the train and informed the station master about the incident. The station master alerted the police, and Khatri was taken by ambulance to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West. He later sought further treatment at Hinduja Hospital in Mahim.

Also Watch:

The Bandra Railway Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person under Section 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) on February 4. During the investigation, the accused was identified and subsequently arrested.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/