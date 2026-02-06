 Mumbai Crime: CBI Books Private Firm, Directors For ₹9.32 Crore Loan Fraud Against Punjab National Bank
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: CBI Books Private Firm, Directors For ₹9.32 Crore Loan Fraud Against Punjab National Bank

Mumbai Crime: CBI Books Private Firm, Directors For ₹9.32 Crore Loan Fraud Against Punjab National Bank

The CBI has registered a case against a private Mumbai-based company and its directors for allegedly cheating Punjab National Bank of ₹9.32 crore by misrepresenting data, inflating collateral values and diverting loan funds. The loan account later turned NPA and was declared fraud in 2025.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
CBI launches criminal proceedings over alleged multi-crore bank loan cheating case linked to a Mumbai-based company | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 06: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a private company and its directors for allegedly cheating Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs 9.32 crore by way of misrepresentation of data and fraudulent diversion of funds disbursed under credit facilities sanctioned by the bank.

Complaint by PNB official

According to the CBI, a complaint was received from Amrit Pal Singh, Chief Manager, PNB Assets Recovery Management Branch, Thane, alleging that the borrower company and its directors, in criminal conspiracy with unknown bank officials and private persons, cheated PNB to the tune of Rs 9.32 crore by fraudulently availing credit facilities of Rs 9 crore.

“The said complaint discloses that the borrower company, situated at Cotton Green, was involved in the trading of all kinds of merchandise such as textile, fabrics and other fabrics. It is alleged that the company, its directors and unknown others entered into a criminal conspiracy during the period 2012 to 2013, with the intent to cheat PNB, Vashi Branch, Mumbai, to avail loans by way of misrepresentation of data and fraudulent diversion of the funds disbursed under credit facilities sanctioned by the bank,” said a CBI official.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: CBI Books Private Firm, Directors For ₹9.32 Crore Loan Fraud Against Punjab National Bank
Mumbai Crime: CBI Books Private Firm, Directors For ₹9.32 Crore Loan Fraud Against Punjab National Bank
Karnataka CID Uncovers 42,000 Mule Accounts In Statewide Online Fraud Crackdown
Karnataka CID Uncovers 42,000 Mule Accounts In Statewide Online Fraud Crackdown
CDSCO Bans 172 Human Drugs And 39 Veterinary Medicines Over 3 Years, Says Centre
CDSCO Bans 172 Human Drugs And 39 Veterinary Medicines Over 3 Years, Says Centre
Islamabad Mosque Blast: 'Allah Ka Sajdah Karna Jurm Hai?', Man Cries Inconsolably After At Least 69 Killed, Over 150 Injured In Suicide Explosion - VIDEO
Islamabad Mosque Blast: 'Allah Ka Sajdah Karna Jurm Hai?', Man Cries Inconsolably After At Least 69 Killed, Over 150 Injured In Suicide Explosion - VIDEO

Alleged diversion of funds

“In pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy, the accused dishonestly and fraudulently got sanctioned a working capital loan facility of Rs 9 crore from PNB. The borrower company and its directors, with fraudulent and dishonest intentions, submitted inflated and false valuation reports of collateral properties for sanctioning of the credit facility. The accused persons fraudulently diverted and utilised the disbursed funds for purposes other than those for which the funds were sanctioned,” the official said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: CBI Registers Case Against Private Firm For ₹12.72 Crore Fraud On Indian Bank
article-image

Account declared NPA

“Thus, the accused partners misappropriated the bank funds and thereby caused wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 9.32 crore to PNB and corresponding wrongful gains to themselves. The directors of the borrowing company failed to service the instalments and interest of the loans and accordingly, the account of the company was classified as an NPA in September 2013 and was reported as fraud in June 2025,” the official added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: CBI Books Private Firm, Directors For ₹9.32 Crore Loan Fraud Against Punjab National...
Mumbai Crime: CBI Books Private Firm, Directors For ₹9.32 Crore Loan Fraud Against Punjab National...
CDSCO Bans 172 Human Drugs And 39 Veterinary Medicines Over 3 Years, Says Centre
CDSCO Bans 172 Human Drugs And 39 Veterinary Medicines Over 3 Years, Says Centre
Mumbai News: Worli Koliwada Residents Win Major Legal Milestone As Govt Begins Demarcation Of...
Mumbai News: Worli Koliwada Residents Win Major Legal Milestone As Govt Begins Demarcation Of...
IND Vs USA At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What To Carry, Things To Avoid...
IND Vs USA At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What To Carry, Things To Avoid...
Caught On Camera: Multani Bakery Owner Seen Praying From 17th Floor Before Dying By Suicide In...
Caught On Camera: Multani Bakery Owner Seen Praying From 17th Floor Before Dying By Suicide In...