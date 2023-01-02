Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality 'moderate' today with AQI at 186; temperature at 17.6°C | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: The mercury is maintaining its streak since it dipped last week. With the temperature drop, the air quality in Mumbai had dropped with AQI faring worse than Delhi's at least twice last week.

The air quality of city was 'moderate' on Monday though with AQI at 186. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 86 and 146 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The maximum & minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C & 16°C.

The minimum temperature may drop starting on January 2 in Mumbai and other areas due to a cold wave that the IMD has predicted will affect North India in the upcoming week.

The temperature of the city currently is 17.6°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 89% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba:127 AQI Moderate

Worli: 127 AQI Moderate

Sion: 156 AQI Moderate

Deonar: 286 AQI Poor

Thane: 153 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 340 AQI Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 183. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 157. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 157 while Kolkata stood at 134. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 168 and Ahmedabad saw an AQI of 114. Delhi's AQI is 'poor' with the figure standing at 239 today.