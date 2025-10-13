Mumbai Politics: Raj Thackeray Visits Matoshree, Sparks Alliance Speculation Ahead Of BMC Polls | FPJ Image

In a significant political development ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray visited Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his family on Saturday evening. While officially described as a courtesy dinner, reports suggest that the leaders held a detailed discussion lasting nearly three hours, fuelling speculation about a possible electoral understanding between the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Renewed Family Ties

This marked the sixth meeting between Raj and Uddhav in recent months, signaling a steady thaw in relations between the estranged cousins who parted ways over two decades ago. The renewed bonhomie began earlier this year when both leaders shared the stage at a “Marathi Pride” event, highlighting the need to unite for the cause of Marathi identity.

Raj was accompanied by his wife Sharmila, son Amit, daughter-in-law Mitali, and other family members. His mother and sister Jaywanti Deshpande visited Matoshree for the first time in nearly 20 years. Raj also presented Uddhav with a Tulsi plant and a miniature statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, symbolising goodwill.

Political Calculus Ahead of BMC Polls

Political observers note that the BJP’s growing influence in Mumbai, particularly among non-Marathi voters, poses a challenge for Shiv Sena (UBT). An alliance with the MNS could consolidate the Marathi vote and counter the BJP’s gains. Sources suggest Raj may now be inclined to support his cousin rather than the BJP, hinting at a potential shift in Mumbai’s political landscape.

Timeline of Recent Interactions:

July 5: Stage-sharing after 20 years at Marathi Vijayi Melava.

July 24: Raj visited Matoshree on Uddhav’s birthday.

August 27: Uddhav visited Raj during Ganeshotsav.

September 10: Meeting at Shivtirth with Sanjay Raut & Anil Parab.

October 5: Private meeting at Matoshree.

October 12: Friendly dinner, latest interaction fueling alliance talks.