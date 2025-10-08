Mumbai Politics: Shiv Sena Targets Women Voters Ahead Of BMC Elections With Special Initiatives | PTI

In last year’s state assembly elections, women voters in Mumbai turned out in greater numbers than men. In 24 assembly constituencies, the percentage of women voters exceeded that of male voters. Taking note of this trend, Shiv Sena has designed a special strategy focused on women voters.

Mahila Aghadi empowers women through creative competitions

To boost women’s participation in the upcoming municipal elections, the party’s Mahila Aghadi (Women’s Front) has been organizing various initiatives. One such program, the Maha Mangalagaur Competition, provided a platform to showcase the artistic talents of women. The event saw participation from over 6,000 women, and the prize distribution ceremony was held on Monday, October 6, 2025, at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, in the presence of Minister of State for Home Affairs Yogesh Kadam.

Legacy of women-focused initiatives continues

Following the success of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, implemented by then-Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena has continued initiatives aimed at empowering women. The scheme’s success led to higher women voter turnout during assembly elections, benefiting the Mahayuti alliance, which secured 235 seats, including 60 Shiv Sena MLAs.

Women voters remain central to BMC elections

In Mumbai, overall voter turnout stood at 55.46%, with 55.92% women voters compared to 55.07% men. In 24 constituencies, women’s turnout exceeded men’s, making women the focal point of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Shiv Sena’s Women’s Front is conducting targeted outreach programs to engage female voters.

Shiv Sena reaffirms commitment to women’s empowerment

“Women’s empowerment — economic, social, and political — has always been a core commitment of the Shiv Sena,” said Sheetal Mhatre, Shiv Sena spokesperson and deputy leader. “Our Women’s Front is ready for the upcoming elections. Women are the strength of the Shiv Sena. They have already shown their power during the assembly elections, and now, in the municipal polls, they will once again rise to the occasion and show the opposition their place,” she added.

Competition winners and festival highlights

In the Maha Mangalagaur Competition, the Kaladarpan Group from Magathane secured first prize, followed by Shivkanya Group from Byculla (second) and Chandrakor Group from Chembur (third).

In the “Utsav Mumbaicha” public Ganesh festival decoration contest, Hanuman Seva Mandal bagged first place. Nikadwari Lane Public Mandal (Girgaoncha Raja) and Tardeo Police Colony Ganesh Mandal (Vardicha Raja) jointly won second place, while Kokan Mitra Mandal (Bhandup) and Shivaji Park (House) shared third.

Organizers and participation details

The competitions were organized under the guidance of Meenatai Kamble (Shiv Sena Leader), Sheetal Mhatre (Deputy Leader, Spokesperson, Former Corporator), and Sushant Shelar (Shiv Sena Secretary and President, Shiv Chitrapat Sena). A total of 450 Ganesh Mandals across Mumbai participated in the “Utsav Mumbaicha” contest, with 50 Mandals receiving consolation awards.