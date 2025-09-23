 Mumbai Police's EOW To Present Case Diary In ₹1,000 Crore Corporate Fraud Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police's EOW To Present Case Diary In ₹1,000 Crore Corporate Fraud Case

Mumbai Police's EOW To Present Case Diary In ₹1,000 Crore Corporate Fraud Case

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the investigating officer (IO) of the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to remain present on Tuesday with the case diary in connection with a massive corporate fraud involving forged share certificates and illegal transfer of assets worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police's EOW To Present Case Diary In ₹1,000 Crore Corporate Fraud Case | File Pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the investigating officer (IO) of the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to remain present on Tuesday with the case diary in connection with a massive corporate fraud involving forged share certificates and illegal transfer of assets worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

About The Case

The court was hearing a plea filed by Mamta Digvijay Singh, one of the arrested accused, seeking quashing of the magistrate’s order directing the registration of an FIR under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code, as well as the FIR itself. Singh, along with co-director Mangesh Pandurang Kadam, was arrested on September 10 in the alleged scam. On Monday, a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gauram Ankhad questioned the necessity of immediate arrests.

“There are so many such cases. What was the need to arrest these two immediately?” the bench asked, while directing the IO to place on record whether notices were issued to other accused and what inquiries were made prior to the arrests. The court noted that several accused, including Suketu Shah, Nilkanthan Iyer, Nirmal Jain, Balaji Raghuram and Mohammad Shahid do not have any interim protection from arrest.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Special Court Summons Developers In Patra Chawl Money Laundering Case
Mumbai: Special Court Summons Developers In Patra Chawl Money Laundering Case
Income Tax Refund Still Not Credited? This Shocking Reason Behind The Delay Will Surprise You
Income Tax Refund Still Not Credited? This Shocking Reason Behind The Delay Will Surprise You
AI Boom By 2030: $2 Trillion In Annual Revenue Needed To Power Global Computing Demand
AI Boom By 2030: $2 Trillion In Annual Revenue Needed To Power Global Computing Demand
Justice For Tanishka: Single Mother Demands Truth Behind Daughter’s Mysterious Death In Presidium Noida School; Video Goes Viral
Justice For Tanishka: Single Mother Demands Truth Behind Daughter’s Mysterious Death In Presidium Noida School; Video Goes Viral
Read Also
Dr Zakir Naik Denies Reports of HIV, Calls Claims ‘Rubbish’; Family Said To Be Healthy
article-image

The matter will be heard further on Tuesday after the IO furnishes details from the case diary. Public prosecutor KV Saste assured the court that the IO would remain present in the court with the case diary. Meanwhile, counsel for the complainant raised a preliminary objection to the maintainability of Singh’s petition, arguing that an order under Section 156(3) CrPC can only be challenged through revision proceedings.

The complaint was filed by businessman Rajat Jhunjhunwala, who alleged that his stake in Shajas Developers Pvt Ltd and its subsidiary JLS Realty Pvt Ltd was fraudulently wiped out by the accused. EOW alleged that nearly 3.9 million shares were illegally dematerialised and transferred through shell firms using fabricated signatures. Forged documents were also submitted to the Registrar of Companies. Witnesses have alleged that fake pledges of shares were created in favour of IDBI Trusteeship Services, raising questions over the involvement of other entities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Special Court Summons Developers In Patra Chawl Money Laundering Case

Mumbai: Special Court Summons Developers In Patra Chawl Money Laundering Case

Mumbai: BMC Invites Tenders For ₹78-Crore Siddhivinayak Temple Beautification Project

Mumbai: BMC Invites Tenders For ₹78-Crore Siddhivinayak Temple Beautification Project

Bombay HC Questions PIL Against MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, Advises Affected Citizens To Approach Court

Bombay HC Questions PIL Against MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, Advises Affected Citizens To Approach Court

Maharashtra: Heavy Rainfall Damages Crops In Sangoba Village; Minister Yogesh Kadam Visits Affected...

Maharashtra: Heavy Rainfall Damages Crops In Sangoba Village; Minister Yogesh Kadam Visits Affected...

Mumbai Police's EOW To Present Case Diary In ₹1,000 Crore Corporate Fraud Case

Mumbai Police's EOW To Present Case Diary In ₹1,000 Crore Corporate Fraud Case