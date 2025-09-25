 Mumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Chancellor Samir Shantilal Somaiya Becomes First Indian To Receive Kazakhstan’s Order Of Dostyk
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Chancellor Samir Shantilal Somaiya Becomes First Indian To Receive Kazakhstan’s Order Of Dostyk

Mumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Chancellor Samir Shantilal Somaiya Becomes First Indian To Receive Kazakhstan’s Order Of Dostyk

Samir Shantilal Somaiya, chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, was conferred the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), 2nd Degree by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the Eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Kazakhstan, recently.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Samir Shantilal Somaiya receives Order of Dostyk from Kazakhstan President | X - @GodavariBio

Mumbai: Samir Shantilal Somaiya, chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, was conferred the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), 2nd Degree by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the Eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Kazakhstan, recently. He is the first Indian to receive this honour for his dedication to empowering individuals and strengthening communities.

Order of Dostyk Recognises Global Peace and Cooperation

The Order of Dostyk recognises outstanding contributions to fostering mutual understanding within society and to strengthening peace, friendship, and cooperation between nations.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra FRA Cracks Down On Colleges Over Excessive Fees, Plans Surprise Inspections
Maharashtra FRA Cracks Down On Colleges Over Excessive Fees, Plans Surprise Inspections
VIDEO: Massive Bear Launches Attack In Russian Parking Lot; 12-Year-Old Narrowly Escapes, Elderly Woman Dies From Several Injuries
VIDEO: Massive Bear Launches Attack In Russian Parking Lot; 12-Year-Old Narrowly Escapes, Elderly Woman Dies From Several Injuries
'That’s Mumbai For You': Stranded Women Get Help At 2 AM, Netizens Compare With Delhi
'That’s Mumbai For You': Stranded Women Get Help At 2 AM, Netizens Compare With Delhi
Durga Puja 2025: Mumbai Celebrates Bengal’s Biggest Festival With Grand Pandals, Culture And Cuisine
Durga Puja 2025: Mumbai Celebrates Bengal’s Biggest Festival With Grand Pandals, Culture And Cuisine
Read Also
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Winter School Programme 2025 For Grades 9–12
article-image

Somaiya’s Contribution to Global Interfaith Dialogue

Somaiya has been leading the Hindu Delegation at the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan since 2010, continuing the legacy of his father, Dr Shantilal Somaiya. Representing Hinduism alongside other major faiths, he has shaped discussions on global peace, coexistence, and spiritual well-being.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'That’s Mumbai For You': Stranded Women Get Help At 2 AM, Netizens Compare With Delhi

'That’s Mumbai For You': Stranded Women Get Help At 2 AM, Netizens Compare With Delhi

Durga Puja 2025: Mumbai Celebrates Bengal’s Biggest Festival With Grand Pandals, Culture And...

Durga Puja 2025: Mumbai Celebrates Bengal’s Biggest Festival With Grand Pandals, Culture And...

Mumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Chancellor Samir Shantilal Somaiya Becomes First Indian...

Mumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Chancellor Samir Shantilal Somaiya Becomes First Indian...

'Play In Your Locality...': After NESCO Clash, Mumbaikars Seek Less Crowded Alternatives For...

'Play In Your Locality...': After NESCO Clash, Mumbaikars Seek Less Crowded Alternatives For...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Plans To Introduce 50+ Electric Buses For Airport-City Transport Ahead Of...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Plans To Introduce 50+ Electric Buses For Airport-City Transport Ahead Of...