Mumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Chancellor Samir Shantilal Somaiya Becomes First Indian To Receive Kazakhstan’s Order Of Dostyk

Mumbai: Samir Shantilal Somaiya, chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, was conferred the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), 2nd Degree by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the Eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Kazakhstan, recently. He is the first Indian to receive this honour for his dedication to empowering individuals and strengthening communities.

Honoured that Shri Samir Somaiya has been conferred the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), 2nd Class by H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan — recognising efforts to advance peace, friendship and cooperation between nations. pic.twitter.com/x91RR23i04 — Godavari Biorefineries Ltd (@GodavariBio) September 22, 2025

Order of Dostyk Recognises Global Peace and Cooperation

The Order of Dostyk recognises outstanding contributions to fostering mutual understanding within society and to strengthening peace, friendship, and cooperation between nations.

Somaiya’s Contribution to Global Interfaith Dialogue

Somaiya has been leading the Hindu Delegation at the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan since 2010, continuing the legacy of his father, Dr Shantilal Somaiya. Representing Hinduism alongside other major faiths, he has shaped discussions on global peace, coexistence, and spiritual well-being.

