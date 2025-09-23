Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Winter School Programme 2025 For Grades 9–12 |

Somaiya Vidyavihar University has announced the Winter School Programme 2025, designed to help students from Grades 9 to 12 explore academic and career opportunities through interactive sessions.

Covering disciplines such as Humanities, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Design, and Sports, the programme also includes career counselling sessions. It will run in two batches — October 25 to 29 and December 27 to 31, 2025.

“Through this initiative, we want to give school students early exposure to different career paths and subjects beyond their classrooms,” said a Somaiya spokesperson. “It’s about helping them discover their potential and make informed choices about their future.”

Highlighting the importance of timely registration, the spokesperson added, “Seats are limited, and we are already seeing strong interest. We encourage parents and students to register at the earliest.”

Registrations can be completed by scanning the QR code, visiting somaiya.edu, or contacting +91 8657 4056 72 / winterschool@somaiya.edu.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/