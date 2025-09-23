 Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Winter School Programme 2025 For Grades 9–12
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSomaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Winter School Programme 2025 For Grades 9–12

Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Winter School Programme 2025 For Grades 9–12

Covering disciplines such as Humanities, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Design, and Sports, the programme also includes career counselling sessions. It will run in two batches — October 25 to 29 and December 27 to 31, 2025.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Winter School Programme 2025 For Grades 9–12 |

Somaiya Vidyavihar University has announced the Winter School Programme 2025, designed to help students from Grades 9 to 12 explore academic and career opportunities through interactive sessions.

Covering disciplines such as Humanities, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Design, and Sports, the programme also includes career counselling sessions. It will run in two batches — October 25 to 29 and December 27 to 31, 2025.

“Through this initiative, we want to give school students early exposure to different career paths and subjects beyond their classrooms,” said a Somaiya spokesperson. “It’s about helping them discover their potential and make informed choices about their future.”

Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Install 1,343 CCTV Cameras Under ₹175-Crore Third Eye Surveillance...
article-image

Highlighting the importance of timely registration, the spokesperson added, “Seats are limited, and we are already seeing strong interest. We encourage parents and students to register at the earliest.”

FPJ Shorts
UP Horror: 'Mentally Unstable' Man Goes On Hammer Rampage Inside Moving Bus, 3 Injured; Passengers Tie Him Up & Hand Over To Police – VIDEO
UP Horror: 'Mentally Unstable' Man Goes On Hammer Rampage Inside Moving Bus, 3 Injured; Passengers Tie Him Up & Hand Over To Police – VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Walks Free After 23 Months In Sitapur Jail - VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Walks Free After 23 Months In Sitapur Jail - VIDEO
Shreyas Iyer Communicates With BCCI, Requests Break From Red‑Ball Cricket: Reports
Shreyas Iyer Communicates With BCCI, Requests Break From Red‑Ball Cricket: Reports
“Sorry Sir I Won’t Be Left With Anything...': Uber Driver Praised For Polite Cancellation
“Sorry Sir I Won’t Be Left With Anything...': Uber Driver Praised For Polite Cancellation

Registrations can be completed by scanning the QR code, visiting somaiya.edu, or contacting +91 8657 4056 72 / winterschool@somaiya.edu.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

“Sorry Sir I Won’t Be Left With Anything...': Uber Driver Praised For Polite Cancellation

“Sorry Sir I Won’t Be Left With Anything...': Uber Driver Praised For Polite Cancellation

Maharashtra News: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Of Support During Marathwada Flood Crisis;...

Maharashtra News: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Of Support During Marathwada Flood Crisis;...

Mumbai Shows Slowest Horizontal Growth Among Major Indian Cities; Vertical Expansion Dominates

Mumbai Shows Slowest Horizontal Growth Among Major Indian Cities; Vertical Expansion Dominates

Body Found In Taloja Suspected To Be Missing Navi Mumbai Constable Somnath Phapale

Body Found In Taloja Suspected To Be Missing Navi Mumbai Constable Somnath Phapale

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Calls For Strict Enforcement Of PCPNDT Act To Improve...

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Calls For Strict Enforcement Of PCPNDT Act To Improve...