Mumbai: CSMIA Passengers Move From Traditional Counters To Self-Check-In & Baggage Drop, DigiYatra Adoption Rises

Mumbai: Passengers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have been increasingly opting for self-check-in and self-service baggage drop (SBD) kiosks with the monthly adoption rate increasing by 9.75%. DigiYatra adoption also rose by 20% in the same timeframe.

Details

Over the past 16 months, passenger adoption of digital services, including biometric verification, common-use self-check-in kiosks and SBD, has recorded significant growth. According to the data released by the airport operator, more than 3.86 million passengers printed their boarding passes using the self-check-in kiosks between April 2024 and August 2025. These kiosks offer passengers the convenience of checking in, printing boarding passes, generating baggage tags and modifying seat preferences without waiting at counters.

In August 2025, 2.64 lakh boarding passes were printed on self-check-in kiosk by users, recording nearly 41.84% increase over April 2024, which recorded 1.86 lakh boarding passes. This service has been widely accepted by passengers flying through domestic carrier, with 2.58 million IndiGo boarding passes, 1.09 million Air India passes and 55,301 Air India Express customers printing their boarding passes on their own, recording the highest usage of self-check-in kiosks between April 2024 to August 2025. Among international airlines, Air France saw the highest self-check in of 90,902 customers, Emirates with 18,356, and Lufthansa with 18,017.

Similarly, the 32 SBD units at CSMIA also recorded growth in usage by passengers as around 7.15 lakh bags were processed through SBD machines between April 2024 to August 2025. According to the airport operator, SBD Units have exponentially help quicker passenger check-in process with an average processing time of only 17 to 20 seconds. The transition from traditional counters to hybrid hybrid-SBD check-in models recorded monthly international adoption rising from 4.15% in April 2024 to 13.9% by August 2025. Similarly, the domestic monthly adoption also witnessed a rise from 5.26 percent in April 2024 to 6.28% in August 2025.

Domestic carriers such like IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express accounted for around 6 lakhs bags checked-in via SBD units, while international carriers such as KLM, Air France, Emirates Lufthansa and Swiss airways contributed over 70,000 checked-in bags via SBD collectively.

CSMIA has also recorded a notable increase in DigiYatra adoption by 6.3 million flyers from 12% in April 2024 to 32% in August 2025. The airport features 46 DigiYatra-enabled e-gates and 40 face pods across both terminals supporting biometric verification, offering a paperless, faster journey through terminal entry, security and boarding gates. This service allows the passengers to pass through each check point within an average of 2-3 seconds at each touch point.

According to the operator these digital shifts are supported by the modernised airport operations control centre (AOCC) and Adani Airports’ AI-powered platform aviio that enables predictive analytics and operational efficiency. The new gen AOCC equipped with advanced state-of-the-art digital systems is designed to enhance efficiency by bringing together key airport stakeholders for improved coordination. The enhanced visuals, real-time data, and advanced communication systems empowers the CSMIA team to proactively manage both routine operations and emergencies with unprecedented efficiency.

The airport has also deployed autonomous cleaning robots to enhance hygiene and cleanliness, directly contributing to improved passenger welfare. Similarly, it also plans to implement a wide segment of future initiatives, including deployment of smart washrooms, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions across the terminals.

