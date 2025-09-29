 Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Demands Special Maharashtra Assembly Session Amid Flood Crisis
Congress Legislature Party Leader Vijay Wadettiwar has urged the state government to convene a special session of the Maharashtra Assembly immediately. In a letter to the Governor, Wadettiwar highlighted the severe humanitarian and economic crisis gripping the state, calling for urgent policy interventions to aid affected farmers and citizens.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar | File Photo

Mumbai: In the wake of devastating heavy rains and floods across Maharashtra, Congress Legislature Party Leader Vijay Wadettiwar has urged the state government to convene a special session of the Maharashtra Assembly immediately. In a letter to the Governor, Wadettiwar highlighted the severe humanitarian and economic crisis gripping the state, calling for urgent policy interventions to aid affected farmers and citizens.

About Wadettiwar's Missive

Wadettiwar's missive draws attention to the widespread calamity in regions including Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Western Maharashtra. Torrential downpours have triggered a natural disaster, leaving farmers and ordinary residents in dire straits with irreparable losses. Over 4 lakh hectares of standing crops have been completely wiped out, while eroded farmlands have rendered farmers' labors futile. The floods have claimed livestock, demolished homes, and tragically resulted in human casualties.

Infrastructure has been crippled, with electric poles and wires toppled, disrupting power supply in multiple areas. Vital roads connecting villages and cities have caved in, severing transportation and communication networks. Contaminated drinking water sources have sparked serious public health concerns, exacerbating the crisis.

"This unprecedented disaster demands swift and decisive action," Wadettiwar stated in the letter. The Congress leader has pressed for the immediate declaration of a "wet drought" across the state, alongside a comprehensive financial aid and rehabilitation package for impacted farmers and civilians. He reiterated the party's longstanding demand for a full loan waiver for farmers, urging the government to honor its promises. Additionally, he called for prompt assessments of crop and property damages to ensure timely compensation.

To deliberate on these pressing issues and formulate reassuring policy measures, Wadettiwar implored the Governor to summon a special legislative session without delay. "Only through open discussion in the Assembly can we deliver concrete relief to the people and steer the state out of this catastrophe," he emphasized.

The floods, which began intensifying in mid-September, have affected over a dozen districts, prompting rescue operations and temporary shelters. Opposition parties, including Congress, have criticized the state administration for inadequate preparedness and delayed response. As recovery efforts continue, Wadettiwar's plea underscores the growing political pressure on the Mahayuti government to address the fallout effectively.

