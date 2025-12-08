 Indian Navy Hosts Beating Retreat & Tattoo Ceremony At Gateway Of India | Watch
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
Beating Retreat & Tattoo Ceremony |

Mumbai: The Indian Navy showcased its heritage, discipline and operational might during the Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony held at the Gateway of India on Monday, December 10. The annual event, organised under the Navy Week celebrations, drew crowds with its blend of military precision, culture and maritime demonstrations.

One of the highlights of today's evening was a live display by Chetak and Seahawk helicopters, accompanied by Marine Commandos (MARCOS), who demonstrated rescue operations and combat capabilities. The event offered the public a rare glimpse into the Navy’s preparedness and skill.

What Does The Annual Event Feature?

According to the Indian Navy, the ceremony includes precision continuity drills, the traditional Sailor’s Hornpipe dance and musical renditions by the Indian Naval Central Band. In addition this, it also features an impressive aerial display by naval helicopters, highlighting the service’s capabilities and maritime prowess.

On December 10, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat will grace the event as the Chief Guest.

article-image

Indian Navy Day

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day every year to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Operation Trident played a crucial role during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

article-image

Navy Day has great significance in the history of the Nation and the Indian Navy, as it marks a decisive victory for India when the missile boats of the India Navy during Operation Trident, in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, successfully fired their missiles onto ships, oil installations and shore defence installations of Pakistan at Karachi.

