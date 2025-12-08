 'Burnout Is Not A Badge of Honour': NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule As Right To Disconnect Bill Is Pushed In Parliament
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has reintroduced the Right to Disconnect Bill in Parliament, highlighting growing burnout and digital fatigue among Indian workers. The Bill proposes overtime pay, welfare committees, remote work policies, penalties for non compliance and digital detox spaces. Sule urged citizens to share suggestions as the country debates the need for a healthier work culture.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule | ANI

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has reignited the national conversation on workplace stress and digital overload by reintroducing the Right to Disconnect Bill in Parliament. In a detailed post shared on social media, Sule said that burnout has become a silent epidemic, fuelled by a culture where employees are expected to be available at all hours.

Citing findings from the World Economic Forum, Sule noted that mobile based work is set to rise by more than seventy percent. While this rapid shift has improved speed and flexibility, she warned that it has also blurred the line between professional duties and personal time. Employees, she said, are increasingly grappling with sleep deprivation, emotional exhaustion, high blood pressure and rising stress.

Telepressure on the Rise

Sule described telepressure as the compulsion to respond immediately to work calls and emails, even after working hours. The habit of checking messages during family time, weekends and holidays has become common, disturbing the healthy separation that once existed between home and office.

article-image

What the Bill Proposes

The reintroduced Bill lays down a framework giving employees the right to refuse work related communication beyond their official hours. It proposes mandatory overtime pay for any extra tasks, the creation of employee welfare committees, and clear policies for remote and travel based work.

Companies failing to comply may face punitive action. The Bill also recommends counselling facilities to help manage digital stress and provisions for digital detox centres within organisations.

Appeal for Suggestions

Through her statement, Sule urged citizens to share their experiences and suggestions to strengthen the Bill. She stressed that India must build a more humane work environment where mental health and work life balance are prioritised.

About the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025

Introduced by MP Supriya Sule, the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025 seeks to formally grant employees the freedom to switch off from work related calls, messages and emails after official duty hours. The proposed law aims to protect work life balance in today’s digital and always connected work culture shaped by remote and hybrid work systems.

The Bill addresses a rising global concern where employees are increasingly expected to remain responsive even during personal time, weekends and holidays, blurring the line between professional and private life.

