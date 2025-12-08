'Burnout Is Not A Badge of Honour': NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule As Right To Disconnect Bill Is Pushed In Parliament

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule | ANI

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has reignited the national conversation on workplace stress and digital overload by reintroducing the Right to Disconnect Bill in Parliament. In a detailed post shared on social media, Sule said that burnout has become a silent epidemic, fuelled by a culture where employees are expected to be available at all hours.

राईट टू डिस्कनेक्ट् - Right to Disconnect



डिजिटल क्रांतीमुळे कर्मचारी आपल्या स्मार्टफोनवरुन देखील काम करु शकतो. वर्ल्ड इकॉनॉमिक फोरमने प्रकाशित केलेल्या अहवालानुसार अशा पद्धतीने काम करणाऱ्या मोबाईल कर्मचाऱ्यांचे प्रमाण 70 टक्क्यांहून अधिक वाढण्याची शक्यता आहे. कामाचा वेग… pic.twitter.com/ksRYLUgM2T — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 8, 2025

Citing findings from the World Economic Forum, Sule noted that mobile based work is set to rise by more than seventy percent. While this rapid shift has improved speed and flexibility, she warned that it has also blurred the line between professional duties and personal time. Employees, she said, are increasingly grappling with sleep deprivation, emotional exhaustion, high blood pressure and rising stress.

Telepressure on the Rise

Sule described telepressure as the compulsion to respond immediately to work calls and emails, even after working hours. The habit of checking messages during family time, weekends and holidays has become common, disturbing the healthy separation that once existed between home and office.

What the Bill Proposes

The reintroduced Bill lays down a framework giving employees the right to refuse work related communication beyond their official hours. It proposes mandatory overtime pay for any extra tasks, the creation of employee welfare committees, and clear policies for remote and travel based work.

Companies failing to comply may face punitive action. The Bill also recommends counselling facilities to help manage digital stress and provisions for digital detox centres within organisations.

Appeal for Suggestions

Through her statement, Sule urged citizens to share their experiences and suggestions to strengthen the Bill. She stressed that India must build a more humane work environment where mental health and work life balance are prioritised.

About the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025

Introduced by MP Supriya Sule, the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025 seeks to formally grant employees the freedom to switch off from work related calls, messages and emails after official duty hours. The proposed law aims to protect work life balance in today’s digital and always connected work culture shaped by remote and hybrid work systems.

The Bill addresses a rising global concern where employees are increasingly expected to remain responsive even during personal time, weekends and holidays, blurring the line between professional and private life.