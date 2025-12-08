Maharashtra News: Minister Pratap Sarnaik Inspects MSRTC Depot In Nagpur, Warns Against Cosmetic Clean-Ups During VIP Visits | VIDEO

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik conducts surprise inspection at Nagpur MSRTC depot; orders year-round upkeep of passenger facilities | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mumbai, Dec 08: With the Winter Session underway in Nagpur, Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik issued a strong message to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC): passenger amenities should not be spruced up only for ministerial visits but must remain functional throughout the year.

Ganeshpeth Bus Depot Visited After House Adjournment

Sarnaik made an unannounced inspection of the Ganeshpeth MSRTC Bus Stand on Monday after the Assembly’s first-day proceedings were adjourned.

During the surprise visit, he inspected restrooms, the inquiry counter, passenger waiting areas, the drivers’-conductors’ rest room, eateries, and other key facilities. He also interacted with drivers and conductors, who thanked him for improvements such as the availability of hot water and upgraded amenities.

Feedback Taken From Staff, Students and Passengers

The minister also spoke with NCC cadet students and passengers waiting for buses, seeking feedback and reviewing their suggestions. He inspected the Hirkani Room—a dedicated space for women, especially nursing mothers—and directed officials to ensure it is properly upgraded and staffed with women employees instead of being treated as a mere formality.

Commuters Flag Issues; Minister Promises Fixes

The minister also interacted with passengers to gather firsthand feedback about the services and overall experience at the bus stand. Several commuters appreciated the recent improvements but pointed out the need for better seating arrangements and more frequent cleaning of waiting areas. Sarnaik assured them that the issues would be addressed promptly.

Orders Regular Inspections, Continuous Facility Upkeep

He further directed officials to ensure that all essential passenger amenities remain functional throughout the year, and not just during VIP or ministerial visits. Emphasising accountability, he instructed depot managers to conduct regular internal inspections and submit monthly reports on maintenance and cleanliness.

More Surprise Checks Across State Soon

Sarnaik also hinted that more surprise visits to major depots across the state are planned in the coming weeks. “The goal is not to intimidate anyone, but to ensure that passengers get the facilities they deserve,” he said, adding that consistent monitoring is the only way to bring lasting improvements to public transport services.

Improvement Visible, But Must Sustain: Sarnaik

He stressed that while positive changes are becoming visible at MSRTC bus depots across the state, these improvements must remain consistent and not be limited to temporary clean-ups. “Passengers should receive basic facilities throughout the year,” he reiterated.

Student Helpline Useful, Long-Term System Planned

Sarnaik also noted that the newly launched ‘Student Helpline’ has helped resolve several complaints quickly. However, the focus going forward will be on creating systems that prevent complaints from arising in the first place.

Also Watch:

Cleanliness and Transparency Top Priority

The minister assured that MSRTC will continue its strict stance on improving cleanliness, facilities, and transparency across its services.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/