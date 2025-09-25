After Malegaon Acquittal, Lt Col Purohit Promoted As Colonel; 'Brilliant' Officer's Rightful Rise Was Denied By 'Anti-Hindu' Congress, Says BJP

After Malegaon Acquittal, Lt Col Purohit Restored As Colonel; BJP Slams Congress Over ‘Anti-Hindu’ Agenda |

Mumbai: BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, in a post on X, criticised Rahul Gandhi and Congress for pursuing an "anti-Hindu agenda" following the promotion of Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit to the rank of Colonel in the Indian Army. This comes after Purohit was recently acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case that claimed six lives, leaving over 100 others injured.

After 17 yrs of harassment & 8 yrs in jail without evidence, Lt Col Shrikant Purohit is finally restored as Colonel.



But because of Rahul Gandhi & Congress’ anti-Hindu agenda, a brilliant officer was denied his rightful rise to Major General.



For Congress, its appeasement… pic.twitter.com/3aOoofM5kz — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) September 25, 2025

17 Years Of Harassment & 8 Years In Jail Without Evidence: BJP

An NIA special court on July 31 acquitted all seven accused, including Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, in Maharashtra's Malegaon blasts in one of the country's most-prolonged terror cases.

Bhandari sharing a picture of Purohit being reinstated in the armed forces alleged that after 17 years of harassment and eight years in jail without evidence, the brilliant officer Purohit, once denied his rightful promotion to Major General, has now been restored as Colonel.

He accused the then Congress government of prioritising appeasement over national pride.

Background of the 2008 Malegaon Blast Case

The case dates back to September 29, 2008, when around 9:30 pm, a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded near Hamidia Masjid in Malegaon, a communally sensitive textile town in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. The blast claimed six lives and left 101 people injured. The probe was first handled by the Maharashtra Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) before being transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011.

Investigators alleged that Purohit was linked to Abhinav Bharat, a trust set up to promote Hindu values but allegedly used as a front to plan attacks against Muslims. He was accused of raising funds to procure arms and explosives for the trust and of facilitating meetings where the Malegaon blast conspiracy was hatched.

Long Legal Struggle

For nearly two decades, Lt Col Purohit endured intense scrutiny and public suspicion due to the case. Many observers have argued that political and ideological groups unfairly targeted him, but the court’s acquittal finally cleared his name.

Although acquitted, the lengthy legal battle severely derailed Purohit’s military career. As per reports, had his service not been interrupted, he could have risen to the rank of Major General, a position usually attained after 25 to 30 years of exemplary service. Instead, he will retire in March 2026 as a Colonel, a rank restored only after years of legal struggle and public support. Many observers believe that an officer of his calibre merited far greater recognition.