 Bombay HC Issues Notices To NIA & Acquitted Accused In 2008 Malegaon Blast Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Issues Notices To NIA & Acquitted Accused In 2008 Malegaon Blast Case

Bombay HC Issues Notices To NIA & Acquitted Accused In 2008 Malegaon Blast Case

Family members of victims of the blast have filed appeal challenging special court’s verdict acquitting 7 persons, including BJP MLA Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad has kept the appeal for hearing after six weeks.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC Issues Notices To NIA & Acquitted Accused In 2008 Malegaon Blast Case | FPJ

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Thursday issued notices to NIA  and those acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. 

Family members of victims of the blast have filed appeal challenging special court’s verdict acquitting 7 persons, including BJP MLA Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. 

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad has kept the appeal for hearing after six weeks. 

About The Appeal

FPJ Shorts
DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI National President Accuses Delhi University Administration Of Influencing Polls, ABVP Confident Of Sweep
DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI National President Accuses Delhi University Administration Of Influencing Polls, ABVP Confident Of Sweep
RGIPT Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 25 Regular Non-Teaching Posts Underway; Details Here
RGIPT Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 25 Regular Non-Teaching Posts Underway; Details Here
Sharad Pawar Says He Has No Moral Right To Ask PM Modi To Retire At 75, Cites Own Active Political Role At 85
Sharad Pawar Says He Has No Moral Right To Ask PM Modi To Retire At 75, Cites Own Active Political Role At 85
UP Boy Deposits Just ₹500, Ends Up Taking ₹5 Crore From Bank — What Happened Next Will Shock You
UP Boy Deposits Just ₹500, Ends Up Taking ₹5 Crore From Bank — What Happened Next Will Shock You

The appeal challenges a special court’s decision last year to acquit seven accused, including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. Six people were killed and over 100 injured in the blast that struck Malegaon in September 2008.

Read Also
'Mumbai Roads Turned Into Death Trap': Viral AI Video Shows Biker Stuck In Dangerous Broken Chamber...
article-image

On September 29, 2008, an explosive strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon, killing six people and injuring 101. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) initially arrested 11 persons. A decade later, only seven faced trial, while others were discharged. The NIA took over the probe in 2011.

On July 31, special judge AK Lahoti acquitted all seven accused observing that there was no “reliable and cogent evidence” against the accused that proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The families, however, contended that the trial court wrongly acted as a “post office” and failed to test the prosecution’s case against missing or hostile evidence. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Resident Doctors, Interns & Students At JJ Hospital Announce 'Token Strike' Over Inclusion...
article-image
Read Also
Which Flights Will Take Off From Navi Mumbai International Airport? Full Details Inside
article-image

The appeal claims that faulty investigation or procedural defects should not have resulted in acquittals, especially in a terror case. It also alleges that the NIA deliberately diluted the case. The petition points to former special prosecutor Rohini Salian’s public statement that she was pressured to go slow against the accused. Her replacement, the petition claims, lacked experience in terror trials.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sharad Pawar Says He Has No Moral Right To Ask PM Modi To Retire At 75, Cites Own Active Political...

Sharad Pawar Says He Has No Moral Right To Ask PM Modi To Retire At 75, Cites Own Active Political...

Bombay HC Issues Notices To NIA & Acquitted Accused In 2008 Malegaon Blast Case

Bombay HC Issues Notices To NIA & Acquitted Accused In 2008 Malegaon Blast Case

'Mumbai Roads Turned Into Death Trap': Viral AI Video Shows Biker Stuck In Dangerous Broken Chamber...

'Mumbai Roads Turned Into Death Trap': Viral AI Video Shows Biker Stuck In Dangerous Broken Chamber...

Mumbai: Resident Doctors, Interns & Students At JJ Hospital Announce 'Token Strike' Over Inclusion...

Mumbai: Resident Doctors, Interns & Students At JJ Hospital Announce 'Token Strike' Over Inclusion...

Which Flights Will Take Off From Navi Mumbai International Airport? Full Details Inside

Which Flights Will Take Off From Navi Mumbai International Airport? Full Details Inside