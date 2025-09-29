Maharashtra Floods: Resident Doctors' Association Sets Up Flood Relief Health Camps In Paithan To Provide Medical Support | FPJ

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has stepped forward to provide urgent medical relief to flood-affected communities in Marathwada. With districts like Solapur, Beed, Jalna, Latur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facing widespread disruption due to heavy rains since late September 2025, doctors from government medical colleges have taken charge of extending healthcare to those in need.

A relief camp was recently organized at Paithan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by MARD doctors from the Government Medical College, with full support from Central MARD. These health camps are providing medical check-ups, first aid, health education, and essential medicines to families displaced or affected by the floods.

Central MARD President Dr. Sachin Patil emphasized the importance of collective responsibility during such crises. “At such a time, it becomes our collective responsibility as resident doctors to extend medical support and relief to those affected,” he said in the circular.

General Secretary Dr. Swapnil Kendre highlighted the meaningful impact of these campaigns. “MARD is planning health check-up campaigns and short dispensaries in flood-affected areas. To make this initiative meaningful and impactful, we seek the support and collaboration of your MARD unit and resident doctors,” he appealed.

MARD Circular |

Adding further, General Secretary Dr. Vaishali Dhavane urged resident doctors from across the state to actively participate in relief measures. “Organising medical relief activities, coordinating with local authorities, and arranging essential medicines and health education for the community are crucial steps in rebuilding,” she noted.

State Convener Dr. Deepak Kavhar reinforced the spirit of unity in the medical fraternity. “We believe that by working together as one fraternity, we can reach more people and bring immediate timely care. Your commitment and participation will go a long way in ensuring the success of this humanitarian effort,” he said.

Through these health campaigns, MARD and medical colleges in Marathwada are not only treating patients but also restoring hope in flood-ravaged communities. The initiative reflects the medical fraternity’s compassion, resilience, and unwavering dedication to public health.