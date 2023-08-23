Mumbai Police's EOW Summons MMRDA Officials In Jumbo Covid-19 Centre Scam

File

The Mumbai Police Economic Offence Wing (EOW) probing the irregularities in the jumbo COVID Centres construction has summoned Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials for questioning.

The EOW special investigation team, which scrutinised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) contracts to vendors, suppliers and manpower management services for COVID jumbo centres, has detected several irregularities in payments at inflated costs to select favoured contractors.

EOW has asked MMRDA to provide details of the contracts awarded for the makeshift COVID hospitals at BKC and Malad.

The Free Press Journal had on July 4 exclusively reported the alleged irregularities in the rentals paid to wedding tent suppliers and tarpaulin makers for the two temporary COVID hospital at BKC and another makeshift Covid-19 jumbo centre at Malad.

While MMRDA had given a contract to Mumbai-based Jess Ideas Pvt Ltd for the construction of a 1,000-bed temporary hospital at BKC ground at highly inflated monthly rentals of Rs 2.18 crore for two years, another Delhi -based tent supplier and wedding contractor NK Kapur and Sons was awarded contract for constructing an additional 2000 bed COVID hospital with 300 bed ICU facility for Rs 2.5 crore rental by MMRDA during the 2021 pandemic's second wave. The then MMRDA commissioner RA Rajeev had objected to the makeshift COVID centre in Malad in late 2021 but a senior MVA minister prevailed on the administration to award the contract to wedding contractor NK Kapur and Sons to construct 2000 bed facility at Malad and handover to BMC. “Only 74 patients were treated at the Malad makeshift covid centre in two years,” confirmed an EOW investigation official. The BMC paid Rs 3.5 crore every month to the Delhi based NK Kapur and Sons for two years in anticipation of the third wave which never came.

“It was a colossal waste of public money paid to wedding contractors and tent suppliers for making tents to house the makeshift covid centres for several hundred crores,” alleged former a MMRDA official in his statement.

The highly inflated rentals contracts for temporary makeshift covid centres are being probed for alleged kickbacks to officials and associates linked to political leaders.

Senior EOW officials confirmed the summons to MMRDA officials to provide the relevant information about the makeshift covid centres.

The poor quality makeshift hospitals erected by Jess India at BKC suffered major water leakages and flooding during monsoons forcing doctors to shift several hundred patients to Worli NSC and Goregaon NESCO COVID Centres in heavy downpour.

“A new concrete and mortar hospital would have cost less than the monthly rentals paid to the dubious contractor. An event management company was awarded the contract for erecting a giant shed for covid hospital at highly inflated rates. Kickbacks were paid to officials continue the monthly rentals for two years,” alleged whistleblower on the irregularities in erecting COVID hospitals.

Jess India and NK Kapur directors did not respond to calls and mails for comments despite repeated attempts.

Read Also Mumbai News: EOW Grills Yuva Sena Functionary Suraj Chavan In Khichdi Scam Investigation

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)