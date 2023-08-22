Mumbai News: EOW Grills Yuva Sena Functionary Suraj Chavan In Khichdi Scam Investigation

Suraj Chavan |

On Tuesday, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police questioned Suraj Chavan, a Yuva Sena functionary and a close associate of Aditya Thackeray, as part of its investigation into the Khichdi scam that transpired during the Covid pandemic.

According to EOW sources, several companies secured contracts to produce khichdi for hospital patients during the Covid crisis. Allegations of irregularities have emerged in the distribution of contracts worth a total of eight crores to these companies.

In relation to this case, the EOW summoned Suraj Chavan for questioning, which took place at the EOW office on Tuesday. Chavan cooperated with the investigation, spending around six hours providing his statement.

Law enforcement insiders revealed that the inquiry aims to delve into potential financial misconduct. Approximately 50 lakh rupees were reportedly transferred from a contract-holding company's account to Chavan's bank account. The investigation seeks to ascertain the purpose behind this transaction.

An official explained that during the Covid outbreak, the BMC awarded a substantial eight crore contract for khichdi production. However, allegations of irregularities surrounding the contract's allocation have prompted a thorough investigation.

It's noteworthy that Suraj Chavan's statement was also recorded by the EOW in a previous BMC-related scam case. The EOW has initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter and continues its probing endeavors.

