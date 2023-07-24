Jumbo Covid Center Scam: EOW Questions Aaditya Thackeray's Aide Suraj Chavan

Suraj Chavan |

Suraj Chavan, Yuva Sena Secretary, and a close associate of Aditya Thackeray, underwent questioning by officials from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday in connection with the Jumbo Covid Care Center scam. The EOW officer stated that they have recorded Chavan's statement and may call him again if necessary, as the inquiry lasted for about five hours.

The Jumbo Covid Center scam case, which emerged during the Corona epidemic, is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Previously, the ED had interrogated Chavan and conducted searches at his residence.

As part of the money laundering investigation in this case, the ED shared some documents with the EOW, believing that these documents could be beneficial to the investigation. The ED has already arrested Sujit Patkar and Dean Kishore Bisure of Dahisar Jumbo Covid Center in connection with this case.

Last year in August, an FIR was filed against four partners of Lifeline Hospital Management Services, which included Sujit Mukund Patkar's name. In October 2022, the case was handed over to the EOW. The FIR alleged that a contract was awarded to a firm with no experience in health and medical services to construct a Covid center, based on forged documents.