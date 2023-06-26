 BMC Jumbo COVID Centre Scam: Aaditya Thackeray’s Close Aide Suraj Chavan Questioned By ED For 8 Hours In Mumbai
Chavan was permitted to return home at 9 pm, and was asked to make himself available for further questioning when summoned.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, was subjected to an extensive 8-hour interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at their Ballard Estate office in Mumbai on Monday. 

BMC Jumbo Covid Centre scam

In connection with the ongoing investigation into the money laundering case linked to the BMC Jumbo Covid Centre scam, involving senior civic officials, contractors, suppliers, and political leaders, a visibly stressed Suraj Chavan arrived at the ED's Mumbai zonal office at 12:30 pm to provide his statement.

The BMC Jumbo Covid Centre scam has attracted significant attention due to its alleged involvement of influential individuals. The case centers around irregularities and financial mismanagement in the establishment and operation of these temporary medical facilities during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This is developing news. More details will be added shortly.)

