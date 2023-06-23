BMC Jumbo COVID Centre Scam: ED Summons Aaditya Thackeray's Close Aide Suraj Chavan For Questioning

Suraj Chavan | Twitter

Following raids at his premises, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned Suraj Chavan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and close aide of Aaditya Thackeray and asked him to appear for questioning. The probe agency had recovered documents from his residence during the raids.

The raids were conducted early on Wednesday at 15 locations in Mumbai and Thane. The raids came on the heels of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the CAG findings into BMC contracts worth Rs 12,000 crore, awarded during the pandemic.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The ED probe into the alleged scam is based on case filed in August 2022 at Azad Maidan police station which was later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police in October 2022.

ED Summons Sanjeev Jaiswal

The probe agency had previously summoned IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal whose premises were also raided. He was summoned on June 22 and asked to appear for questioning in the case but he did not.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Friday, Jaiswal sought four days' time to appear before the agency. ED will be soon calling him for questioning by issuing another summon, stated a news report in ANI.

Apart from this, ED will soon send summons to Dr Haridas Rathod, Ramakant Biradar and others, record their statements, and call them for questioning in the case next week.