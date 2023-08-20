Mumbai Police Zone 11 Crackdown On Illegal Gambling Den, 38 Arrested

Representational image |

In a bid to crackdown on illegal gambling operations, Mumbai police's Zone 11 raided a hotel in Borivali West on late Saturday and apprehended 38 people.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone 11, Ajay Kumar Bansal, set up a special team to locate and investigate the gambling establishments. Acting on information from reliable sources, the police targeted Hotel Granville in Borivali West, suspecting the presence of illegal gambling operations during the nighttime. The raid was executed around 11 pm, leading to the discovery of the 38 accused involved in gambling on the premises.

A case has been registered against all the arrested individuals. The police seized a total of more than Rs 19 lakh during the operation. The investigation is currently ongoing.

DCP Bansal said that while several people engage in legal gambling activities with friends and family during the month of Shravan, some unauthorised gambling takes place on a larger scale. The police aim to uncover and expose these unauthorised gambling dens during this period.

