Madhya Pradesh: 5 Gambling Dens Raided, 26 Persons Arrested

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A joint police team of Sadalpur, Naugaon raided five gambling dens operating in Sadalpur area and arrested 26 people on Tuesday. The accused are mostly from Indore and Ujjain districts.

Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh has directed cyber branch in-charge Dinesh Sharma, Sadalpur SHO Bhagchand Tanwar for taking strict action gambling and illegal sale of liquor across the district.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Sadalpur, Naugaon police stations and traffic cops conducted raids on five gambling dens operating near Nandan hotel on Lebad-Manpur Fourlane road in Sadalpur area.

As many 26 people were arrested during the raids and Rs 1.6 lakh in cash and 30 mobile phones were seized from their possession. Those arrested include Suraj Tanve (23), Vijay Parmar (25), Sajid Khan (36) and others. Sadalpur police have registered a case against the accused.

