Thane Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Killed, 6 Injured After Cement Mixer Truck Rams Into Compound Wall Of Residential Building In Mumbra

Representational image

Thane: A 14-year-old boy was killed and six others injured after a cement mixer truck rammed into a compound wall of a residential building in Mumbra and overturned on Saturday night, said the Regional Disasters Management Cell (RDMC).

While the deceased was identified as Nasir Shaikh, a 15-year-old, Ashique Inamdar, was among the injured.

Statement Of Regional Disasters Management Cell Chief

According to RDMC chief Yasin Tadvi, the fatal mishap occurred in the Samrat Nagar area on Saturday around 8 pm. While the children were playing in the building's compound, other residents were strolling on the premises. The truck was travelling from the Mumbra bypass when Riyaz Khan, 19, lost control of the vehicle and collided with the wall of Prathamesh Society. The impact of the collision was so severe that it broke the wall into halves.

Victims Rushed To Hospitals

The victims were rushed to different hospitals. However, Shaikh was pronounced dead during treatment.

“We received the information about the accident around 8.30 pm. A team was dispatched to the spot along with emergency and rescue vehicles,” said Tadvi. Later, the Mumbra police officials arrived at the site and arranged three ambulances for the injured.

An official from the RDMC said that the truck was lifted with the help of a hydraulic machine.

Case Registered

Senior Inspector Anil Shinde said, “A case has been registered against the driver and owner of the truck under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 304(A) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving), as well as the Motor Vehicles Act.”

While Khan is a Mumbra resident, the owner, Bhimarao Patil, lives in Navi Mumbai, the cop added.