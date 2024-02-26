 Thane News: 6 Dogs Including 5 Pets, Poisoned To Death; Case Filed
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo | Pixabay

Thane: Six dogs were poisoned to death in Ganeshpuri area of Thane district, a police official said on Sunday. A probe began after Bhiwandi resident Manisha Patil told police that two of her pet dogs began vomiting in the morning of February 21 and died soon after, the official said.

"Three others from the area, Kashinath Raote, Dinesh Jadhav and Ravindra Raote, also approached police complaining their pet dogs had died in a similar manner. One stray dog too died on the same day," he said.

"The six dogs include two Labradors and one German Shepherd. We believe some unidentified person poisoned them," the Ganeshpuri police station official said.

Case Filed, No Arrests Made

He said a case under section 428 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering any animal useless) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on February 22, though no arrest has been made as yet.

