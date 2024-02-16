Thane Pet Dog Assault Case: Chow Chow's Owner Demands Stricter Action Under IPC Sections 429 & 511

Thane Pet Dog Assault Case | FPJ

The controversy over the brutal beating up of a chow-chow pet dog at a vet clinic in Thane has escalated with the owner Varun Seth, 33, and hundreds of others demanding stricter action against the two culprits.

Seth, who is a chartered accountant by profession, said he is pressing for the registration of an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 429 and 511 against the culprits whose actions were recorded by a CCTV camera installed at Vetic Pet Clinic at Varun Arcade, Ghodbunder Road, Manpada, Thane.

Details of case

The police registered only a non-cognisable offence against the duo, Mayur Michael Jadhav, 19, and Prashant Gaikwad, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. However, the social media was awash with demands for stricter punishment given the vicious manner in which the helpless pet was attacked without any provocation.

Section 429 of the IPC says that “whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless, any elephant, camel, horse, or any other animal of the value of fifty rupees or upwards, shall be punished with imprisonment… which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both”.

Section 511 of the IPC applies to “attempts to commit offences which are punishable with any imprisonment under the Indian Penal Code, and in respect of which no express provision is made by the code, for punishment”.

Thane MLA Pratap Sarnaik of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) said the CM, who is also from Thane, immediately asked the Thane police to take strict action against the culprits. He has demanded the shutting down of the vet clinic and this demand has been widely endorsed.