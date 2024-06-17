'It Is Critical To Report Cyber Crimes Within Golden Hour,' Says Sanjay Shintre, Deputy Commissioner Of Maharashtra Cyber Department

Sensex is hitting new records every day. At the same time, stock market fraud is increasing. Cyber fraudsters are fleecing thousands of people by promising them unimaginable profits in the stock market. Ankit Salvi interviewed Sanjay Shintre, Deputy Commissioner, Maharashtra Cyber Department, on what the police are doing to curb cyber crimes in the state.

Q. What do people get influenced and become victim of cyber crime?

A. Individuals have four emotions that make them susceptible to cyber criminals. One is greed. Second is mental instability. Third is fear, and fourth is sunk cost fallacy (whereby a person is reluctant to abandon a strategy or course of action because they have invested heavily in it, even when it is clear that abandonment would be more beneficial).

Q. How many cases does the cyber cell receive on a daily basis?

A. Our helpline number is 1930. We receive 2,500 to 3,000 calls at the Maharashtra Cyber Cell every day, and around 400 cases are registered on the National Crime Record Bureau portal.

Once a victim calls 1930, a complaint is registered and an email is sent to the bank where the money landed. Once the email goes the account will be ‘lien mark’ – meaning all activities will be stopped. After that, we asked the bank to lien mark the amount of that particular transaction.

For example, a victim loses Rs 30,000, which lands in a different account. We ask the bank to only lien mark the Rs 30,000 which was transferred into the account.

Read Also Maharashtra: NIA Arrests Sixth Suspect In Human Trafficking And Cyber Fraud Case

Q. People are bombarded by advertisements on social media promising them huge stock market profits. How does the cyber cell deal with these cases?

A. Victims see advertisements on social media and join various group. In these groups they receive market training. The admin shares the daily profits of other members to attract newcomers. After seeing the progress of other people, the victim begins to invest a small amount, and receives a profit. The interesting part is that these cyber criminals transfer one victim’s money to another victim’s account and show it as profit. And so the victim thinks, I’m getting a decent return on investment.

These criminals ask victims to deposit funds into different bank accounts. Some of the accounts are culprits’ accounts and some of the accounts are of innocent people, who have no idea what is going on. Once a victim invests a substantial amount of money, and asks for the profits, the fraudster gives different reasons and asks them to transfer some percentage of the amount to get the entire money back.

Q. What percentage of money is the cyber cell able to recover?

A. In cyber fraud the ‘golden hour period’ is very important. You should report any losses within three hours on 1930 or on the cyber crime website. Then the chances of recovery are better.

Q. What is the process of filing a complaint against illegal apps?

A. The Department of Telecommunication (DOT) has developed an app named ‘Chakshu’. Any citizen can report suspected cyber criminals, their details, etc, to there and the DOT, after verifications, can deactivate the sources used by cyber criminals. As per my knowledge, around 60 lakh handsets have been deactivated from the Chakshu App so far.

Q. What is your message to the people?

A. The golden hour period is very important. If you get trapped please within three hours report to the cyber department. Don’t trust any links provided to you by anyone, always search or get the knowledge if the activity is legal or illegal. Don't answer the calls of unknown callers.