Mumbai Police seizes e-cigarettes worth ₹81 lakh after car chase in Dongri, 1 arrested

Total assets worth ₹81 lakh have been recovered and one person has been arrested in the case.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
The Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, while patrolling in Dongri area, intercepted an Innova car from which banned e-cigarettes were seized. Total assets worth ₹81 lakh have been recovered and one person has been arrested.

According to the information received from the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, they were checking vehicles in connection with illegal liquor passing at Wadi Bunder on Saturday. An Innova car was signaled but the driver did not stop.

The police chased the vehicle and stopped it in a short distance. While checking, 10 boxes of e-cigarettes of different flavors worth ₹66 lakh were found and seized by the police.

Property Cell official said that 10 boxes have been seized, and each box had 300 pieces of e-cigarettes. The vehicle has also been seized.

Rambabu Mayaram Sahu, 33, a resident of Netaji Subhashnagar, Ghatkopar (east), has been arrested in this case. Sahu has been booked under various sections of law at Dongri Police Station and further investigation is underway.

