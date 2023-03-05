Man claims cop took ₹2,500 bribe via UPI for sitting at Marine Drive at 2am; Mumbai police responds | File

A person has claimed that a Mumbai police officer demanded a bribe of ₹ 2500 from him while he was sitting on Marine Drive at 2 am.

The bribe was allegedly taken through UPI and a screenshot of the same was shared by the person on Twitter.

While responding to the tweet, the Mumbai Police said, "There is no police constable with this name in Marine drive police station. However, we are working on the lead given by you. Will intimate you, once our enquiry is complete."

After the screenshot was shared on Twitter, several users responded, with many questioning whether the action is reasonable.

"Never understood the reason behind such restrictions in the first place..." husband-wife content creators Abhi and Niyu wrote.

Some also stated that they faced a smiliar ordeal.

"The same thing happened to me, but I was threatened because I refused to pay a bribe. After they get to know that I am a lawyer, they spoke to me kindly and advised me to walk around so that no one would believe I had not been expelled from the area," another Twitter user wrote.

