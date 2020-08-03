Mumbai Police says no party at Sushant's house on June 13, Varun Sardesai slams 'WhatsApp Sherlocks'

Putting speculations to rest, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday said that there was no party at the home of late actor Sushant Singh Raput on June 13, the day before he was found dead. "We have the CCTV footage of June 13 and June 14, there was no party there on June 13," Singh said.

According to a few media reports, there was a party at Sushant's house, the night before his demise. The reports also claimed that a politician’s son was present at the party. "There was a heated argument between the person and Sushant Singh Rajput post which the late actor left the place," they said. The reports went on to add that CCTV has became dysfunctional since then and that the Mumbai Police was "trying to conceal the identity of this person".

During Mumbai Police's investigation, Commissioner Singh said that no politician's name has come up. "No politician's name came up during the investigation. There is no evidence against any politician from any party," he added.

"The Mumbai Police is investigating the case thoroughly, from all possible angles, including his family members, friends, doctors and others, besides the details of the financial transactions of Sushant's bank accounts," Singh said.

Regarding Sushant's bank accounts, he said that the investigations have shown Rs 4.50 crore in the form of deposits, but there is nothing on alleged money transfers to his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's accounts.

"We have recorded the statements of 56 persons so far, including Sushant's family members, doctors, friends, his current and former chartered accountants, the bank transactions, checked the bank statements and bank ledgers. Further investigations are on," Singh said.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner added that Sushant had bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment. "It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation," he said.

Meanwhile, Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai slammed "All Whatsapp wale Sherlock Holmes". "Btw @CPMumbaiPolice has also stated that Mumbai Police has all CCTV Footage. Nothing was deleted. #WeTrustMumbaiPolice," he wrote.