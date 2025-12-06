Mumbai Police Personnel, Mother Booked For Alleged Dowry Harassment; Woman Alleges Assault, Miscarriage

Kalachowki police register BNS case against Mumbai cop and his mother after wife alleges dowry harassment, assault and miscarriage | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 06: The Kalachowki police have registered a case against a Mumbai Police personnel and his mother after his wife filed a complaint alleging severe domestic violence, dowry harassment and a miscarriage caused by assault. The accused has been identified as Girish Nanasahab Gadekar, a member of the Mumbai Police; his mother, Aruna Gadekar, has also been named in the complaint.

Dowry Agreement Alleged Before Second Marriage

According to the FIR, the 31-year-old complainant, residing in the Cotton Green area, had pursued studies in cosmetology. Both she and Gadekar were previously married and had obtained legal divorces before marrying each other. During pre-marriage discussions held in the presence of relatives, the woman claims that it was agreed she would give a gold chain and ring to Gadekar as dowry.

The couple married on February 4, 2024, in Kopargaon, Ahmednagar district, following Hindu rituals. After the wedding, the complainant lived with her husband Girish and mother-in-law Aruna for about 15 days before returning to Rajasthan to complete her studies, while Gadekar resumed duty in Mumbai.

Alleged Harassment Over Gold, Separation And Extra-Marital Claims

After finishing her studies, the woman moved into Gadekar’s Mumbai residence in August 2024. She alleges that from September 2, 2024, Gadekar and his mother began harassing her for not providing the gold ornaments agreed upon as dowry. Her mother-in-law allegedly humiliated her, saying she was “lucky to get a government-employed husband for free,” and repeatedly taunted her over the dowry.

The complainant alleged that Gadekar also harassed her on several occasions over the same issue. Unable to bear the abuse, she informed her parents and returned to her maternal home in October 2024. She further alleged that her mother-in-law intentionally kept her away from Gadekar by preventing their cohabitation despite them being allotted two government accommodations.

When the marital disputes escalated, Gadekar’s uncle attempted to mediate. Following this, Gadekar allegedly rented a room for her in Diva, Thane, where he visited only for a few hours at a time. The complainant also accused him of having extra-marital relationships.

Non-Cognisable Complaint, Counselling And Gold Ornaments Handed Over

After an alleged assault in Diva, she approached the Mumbra police station on April 8, 2025, where a non-cognisable complaint was filed. Despite this, she gave her husband another chance and rented a house near Gadekar’s official residence in Cotton Green using her personal savings. However, Gadekar refused to live with her, she stated in the police complaint.

The matter was later taken to the Women’s Commission, where counselling took place on June 6, 2025, and the couple reconciled for a few months. During this time, Gadekar allegedly persuaded her to hand over gold ornaments weighing around 35 grams, worth approximately Rs 4.55 lakh.

Miscarriage Allegedly Caused By Assault Over Pregnancy

The woman later became pregnant. She alleges that both her husband and mother-in-law pressured her to abort the pregnancy. When she refused, Gadekar allegedly assaulted her, leading to a miscarriage. A medical examination conducted at Sir J.J. Hospital on July 30, 2025, confirmed the loss of a one-month-old foetus, as noted in the medical report.

Although the couple stayed together again for three months after a compromise, the complainant said Gadekar’s behaviour worsened. She claimed that when she confronted him about not returning home one night, he assaulted her and threatened to kill her. She filed a complaint at the Kalachowki police station.

Complaint To Commissioner, Case Registered Under BNS

The woman later submitted a written complaint to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, alleging that Gadekar maintained a relationship with her only for sexual exploitation for about a year and never gave her the societal status of a wife. She also alleged severe interference by her mother-in-law and the husband’s abusive conduct.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and have initiated further investigation, officials said.

