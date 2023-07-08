Mumbai: Police Pacify Rightwing Activists Protesting Men Offering Namaz at Panvel Station

Representational Image | Pixabay

A Maha Arti planned in protest by right-wing outfits at the Panvel railway station was cancelled after the police and railway administration gave assurances that incidents like offering Namaz at station premises would not occur in the future. The decision followed after a few people offered Namaz at Panvel station premises over three days. The incident was captured on CCTV and verified by the railway administration and an undated video of a group of Muslim men offering Namaz at Panvel Suburban station went viral.

In response, the local unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Hindutva outfits decided to hold a Maha Arti on Friday evening, but the Panvel City police intervened and arranged a meeting with the railway administration and police. Over a hundred people from Hindutva outfits had assembled for the Maha Arti, but cancelled it after receiving assurances from the station manager and railway police that such incidents would not happen on railway station premises. The police increased security at the station premises.

Chief Public Relation Officer of Central Railway, Dr Shivraj Manaspure, confirmed that a meeting was held, with the station manager, Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, and local police in attendance, to ensure that communal harmony is maintained.

Yogesh Chile, a representative of MNS said that over a hundred people from Hindutva outfits assembled for Maha Arti at the station. “Such kinds of practices should not be allowed in public places by any religions,” he said.

