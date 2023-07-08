 Mumbai: Police Pacify Rightwing Activists Protesting Men Offering Namaz at Panvel Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Police Pacify Rightwing Activists Protesting Men Offering Namaz at Panvel Station

Mumbai: Police Pacify Rightwing Activists Protesting Men Offering Namaz at Panvel Station

After the video of a group of men offering Namaz went viral, Hindu activists gathered to offer maha Arti at the station. However, they were stopped form performing the Arti and assured by the railways and the police that Namaz would not be allowed to be performed at the station henceforth.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Pixabay

A Maha Arti planned in protest by right-wing outfits at the Panvel railway station was cancelled after the police and railway administration gave assurances that incidents like offering Namaz at station premises would not occur in the future. The decision followed after a few people offered Namaz at Panvel station premises over three days. The incident was captured on CCTV and verified by the railway administration and an undated video of a group of Muslim men offering Namaz at Panvel Suburban station went viral.

In response, the local unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Hindutva outfits decided to hold a Maha Arti on Friday evening, but the Panvel City police intervened and arranged a meeting with the railway administration and police. Over a hundred people from Hindutva outfits had assembled for the Maha Arti, but cancelled it after receiving assurances from the station manager and railway police that such incidents would not happen on railway station premises. The police increased security at the station premises.

Chief Public Relation Officer of Central Railway, Dr Shivraj Manaspure, confirmed that a meeting was held, with the station manager, Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, and local police in attendance, to ensure that communal harmony is maintained.

Yogesh Chile, a representative of MNS said that over a hundred people from Hindutva outfits assembled for Maha Arti at the station. “Such kinds of practices should not be allowed in public places by any religions,” he said.

Read Also
Gurgaon Namaz row continues, Muslims heckled once again by Hindu right-wing groups
article-image
Read Also
Mumbai: Devotees Offer Namaz On Bakri Eid Outside Bandra Station
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Life Term Upheld for Smashing Infant’s Head on Floor Over Alcohol Money

Mumbai News: Life Term Upheld for Smashing Infant’s Head on Floor Over Alcohol Money

Mumbai: Not Using Subway? Fine! Traffic Cops To Book Jaywalkers

Mumbai: Not Using Subway? Fine! Traffic Cops To Book Jaywalkers

Mumbai: FIR Against Congress Media-In-Charge For Putting Up Provocative Poster

Mumbai: FIR Against Congress Media-In-Charge For Putting Up Provocative Poster

Mumbai: 7 Held For Luring Spa Lovers, Extorting Money At Gun Point

Mumbai: 7 Held For Luring Spa Lovers, Extorting Money At Gun Point

Mumbai: Court Allows Child to go With Father During Custody Hearing

Mumbai: Court Allows Child to go With Father During Custody Hearing