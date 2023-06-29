Mumbai: Devotees Offer Namaz On Bakri Eid Outside Bandra Station

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023
As India celebrates Bakrid with cheer and enthusiasm, here are some photos of believers offering namaz at Bandra Station in Mumbai on Bakri Eid.
Vijay Gohil/FPJ
Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, is one of the holiest Islamic festivals celebrated in the world.
Vijay Gohil/FPJ
The date for the same on the Gregorian calendar varies every year.
Vijay Gohil/FPJ
Eid-al-Adha is celebrated in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.
Vijay Gohil/FPJ
This year, Eid is on June 29 in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada and Singapore.
Vijay Gohil/FPJ
The day is marked in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's absolute dedication to the Allah.
Vijay Gohil/FPJ
The festival is also known as “Festival of sacrifice”, which marks Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to obey Allah’s command by being ready to sacrifice his son for the sake of God’s command.
Vijay Gohil/FPJ
His gesture was loved by the almighty, who asked to replace son Ismail with a goat.
Vijay Gohil/FPJ
On this day, devotees gather at the mosque to offer their prayers, known as the Eid al-Adha namaaz.
Vijay Gohil/FPJ
The prayer can be performed anytime after sunrise until just before midday prayer time.
Vijay Gohil/FPJ
Following the prayer, the Imam delivers a sermon or khutbah.
Vijay Gohil/FPJ
Muslims later invite family and friends into their homes and share a grand feast. The custom is that nobody should go hungry on Eid.
Vijay Gohil/FPJ
Eid Mubarak All!
Vijay Gohil/FPJ
