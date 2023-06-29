Prayers, Sacrifice & feasting: Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Adha In Mumbai

Vijay Gohil

Muslims across Mumbai marked Eid al-Adha on Thursday with prayers, greetings hugs, sacrifice and feasting. Devout Muslims woke up early and attended the pre-dawn Fajr prayers followed by Eid namaz.

“After Eid namaz, we did qurbani (sacrifice) and distributed the meat to family and friends,” said Riyadh Ahmed Khan.

Significance of Eid al-Adha

Muslims across the world observe Eid al-Adha, which honours the willingness of Abraham (Ibrahim) to sacrifice one of his sons, either Ishmael (Ismail) or Isaac (Ishaq), as an act of obedience to God’s command. It is the second and largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam, the other being Eid al-Fitr.

Popular delicacies on Eid

Mutton, biryani, sheer khurma and sewai were among delicacies Khan’s family planned for dinner. In the case of Mehtab, who did not want to share his last name, the plan was no different. “Today I have kept my shop shut though I have come here to give company to a friend. We meet close ones and it is a mark of brotherhood to share the qurbani with them. My family is resting because we all got up early. I will head home and then we will be going for an outing,” said Mehtab, who accompanied his friend to Bhendi Bazaar.

Firoz Khan, who kept his shop open, said that not everyone could hope to keep it closed all day. “I have kept it open till evening. After that I will shut it. I will be taking my children out and buying things for him,” he said.