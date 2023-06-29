Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed Today On Account Of Bakri Eid | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will remain closed on Thursday on the observance of Eid al-Adha (also Known as Bakrid) after they revised the closure date from June 28 to June 29 (Thursday).

The wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion trading will also remain closed and the trading activities will not take place in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.

The Reserve Bank of India also revised the holiday that was earlier set for Wednesday to today i.e. Thursday.

Sensex went up by 990.98 points to settle at 63,960.98 after hitting a record high for the second time in a week and Nifty was up 301.35 points at 18,992.55, after hitting a lifetime high. Nifty hit a record high on Wednesday after it crossed the 19,000 mark whereas Sensex crossed the 64,000 mark.