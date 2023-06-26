Maharashtra Govt Changes Bakri Eid Holiday From June 28 To June 29

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced a change in the public holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakri Eid. Earlier, the holiday was announced for June 28 (Wednesday). It has now been changed to June 29 (Thursday) an official statement has said.

Congress leaders Arif Naseem Khan and others had written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding the change earlier in the day. The state government took note of the demand and made the changes as the festival falls on June 29.

In Maharashtra, a major Hindu festival, Ashadhi Ekadashi, too, falls on Thursday, June 29. Though the Chief Minister performs the official pooja of Vitthal at Pandharpur on that day, it is not a public holiday. The government decision to grant holiday on June 29 will please the Hindu devotees as well.