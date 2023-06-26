 Maharashtra Govt Changes Bakri Eid Holiday From June 28 To June 29
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Changes Bakri Eid Holiday From June 28 To June 29

Maharashtra Govt Changes Bakri Eid Holiday From June 28 To June 29

Congress leaders Arif Naseem Khan and others had written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding the change earlier in the day.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
article-image

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced a change in the public holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakri Eid. Earlier, the holiday was announced for June 28 (Wednesday). It has now been changed to June 29 (Thursday) an official statement has said.

Congress leaders Arif Naseem Khan and others had written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding the change earlier in the day. The state government took note of the demand and made the changes as the festival falls on June 29.

In Maharashtra, a major Hindu festival, Ashadhi Ekadashi, too, falls on Thursday, June 29. Though the Chief Minister performs the official pooja of Vitthal at Pandharpur on that day, it is not a public holiday. The government decision to grant holiday on June 29 will please the Hindu devotees as well.

Read Also
Eid Experiences: 11 Must Visit Beautiful Mosques Across The Globe
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

After Four Year Delay BMC To Build Bandra Skywalk Construction At Cost Escalation Of 500%

After Four Year Delay BMC To Build Bandra Skywalk Construction At Cost Escalation Of 500%

Bombay HC Denies Abortion to 15-Year-Old Rape Survivor Due to Premature Birth Risks

Bombay HC Denies Abortion to 15-Year-Old Rape Survivor Due to Premature Birth Risks

Mumbai: 'Stealing Manhole Cover A Crime,' Observes HC; Seeks Details Of Action Taken Against Such...

Mumbai: 'Stealing Manhole Cover A Crime,' Observes HC; Seeks Details Of Action Taken Against Such...

Maharashtra: Rahul Narvekar Directs Police To Ensure Stringent Enforcement Of Cow Slaughter Ban

Maharashtra: Rahul Narvekar Directs Police To Ensure Stringent Enforcement Of Cow Slaughter Ban

Mumbai News: Mumbai University Releases Revised Schedule For Admission To UG Programmes

Mumbai News: Mumbai University Releases Revised Schedule For Admission To UG Programmes