'Besharam Insaan': Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Trolled For Cutting Animal Meat On Eid (WATCH)

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf is copping a lot of criticism on social media after posting a video of him cutting meat on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Thursday. The video shows Rauf in the job of a butcher or kasai, cutting meat like a pro.

Rauf got trolled by a section of fans for his act, even though the festival of Bakri Eid is observed to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to the Almighty.

Rauf's video tweet has already been watched by over 206,000 people on social media.

But some people are not happy that he posted the video while cutting animal meat.

"Stop killing animals on name of festivals," a user tweeted. Another wrote, "Besharam insaan kis monh se eid wish Kar rahe ho?".

Meanwhile, Rauf's Pakistan cricket teammate Shadab Khan also trolled him but in a funny way.

"Harry time nikle tou mere ghar bhi chakar lagana hamara kasai nai aya is saal," Khan tweeted on the video.

Notably, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was also slammed just like Haris Rauf after he posted a video of a bull which is about to be sacrificed.

The posted triggered backlash as Afridi's NGO named 'SAF' purchased a rare breed bull worth lakhs, only to have it sacrificed.

On the professional front

Both Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan are set to feature in the USA T20 League after being roped in by the San Francisco Unicorns on Thursday.

The Major League Cricket will be played from July 13 to 30 in Dallas, Texas. The tournament will feature six teams.

Other Pakistani cricketers like Imad Wasim and Azam Khan will also play in the league for Seattle Orcas.

The tournament has already attracted renowned players from various cricket-playing nations, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the league's inaugural season.

