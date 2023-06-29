'No Wonder Pakistan Is Always In Debt': Netizens Lambast Shahid Afridi For Sacrificing Rare Breed Bull Worth Lakhs On Eid

Shahid Afridi. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Former Pakistan cricketer and captain Shahid Afridi has landed in trouble yet again. Social media users are criticising the former swashbuckling all-rounder as a bull is about to be sacrificed. The bull's video, is quickly becoming popular on social media and Afridi triggered backlash as his NGO named 'SAF' purchased a rare breed bull, worth lakhs, only to have it sacrificed.

Even in May, Afridi had sacrificed the world's biggest bull following which he attracted criticism as the 43-year-old donated it through his foundation. While Bakrid is being celebrated today, social media users are not impressed as Afridi prepares to sacrifice a poor animal. Moreover, former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh came under fire for donating to Afridi's foundation during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic for helping the underprivileged.

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh regret contributing to Shahid Afridi's NGO:

However, Yuvraj and Harbhajan later regretted their decision to help their Pakistani counterpart due to Afridi's anti-India comments. Harbhajan said he feels ashamed to call Afridi his friend and vowed never to help out again.

Afridi made his international debut back in 1996 in an ODI against Kenya in Nairobi. The all-rounder went on to play 27 Tests, 398 ODIs, and 99 T20Is. Afridi was part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad in 2009 when the Men in Green defeated Sri Lanka in the final to lift the trophy. The final at Lord's saw him finish with impressive figures of 4-0-20-1 and score an unbeaten 54 off 34 deliveries. He retired from the international arena in February 2017. The 43-year-old also served as the interim chief selector for the Pakistan's men's team recently.

Meanwhile, here's how the netizens reacted to Shahid Afridi's bull video:

