Mumbai Police nabs 1 for conspiring to frame actor Chrisann Pereira for drug smuggling

Mumbai: Actor Chrisann Pereira, who is languishing in Sharjah Central Jail in the United Arab Emirates for allegedly smuggling drugs into the country, may have been framed by a man who wanted to take revenge on her mother Pramila.

Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch on Monday arrested one Anthony Paul who allegedly hatched the plan to send the actor to the UAE to “audition” for an international web series.

It is understood that during lockdown, Paul happened to visit Chrisann’s building for work when her mother’s dog tried to attack him; this led to an exchange of words between Paul and Pramila, a source said.

Man messaged actor's mother informing about audition for web series in the UAE

On March 23, a man named Ravi messaged Pramila on WhatsApp and said they had met in March 2022, the source said. Ravi told her that he had founded a company called ‘Talent Pool’ and asked her if Chrisann was interested in auditioning for a web series in the UAE.

Pramila gave Chrisann his number and asked her to meet him at the Grand Hyatt, the source said. According to the source, Ravi told her that he would even pay for the flight tickets and hotel accommodation in Dubai. Her gave her tickets for a round trip on March 27 and told her that his people would pick her up in Sharjah.

At Sharjah, there was no one to meet Chrisann, according to the source. Shortly thereafter, the family lost contact with the actor. When Pramila told Paul that she was unable to get in touch with her daughter, the latter assured her that his contacts in the UAE would ensure her release. Later, Paul asked the family to cough up Rs80 lakh if they needed his help.

The family filed a complaint with the police, who registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

On Monday the Crime Branch arrested Paul; the other accused, Ravi Bhobate, is absconding, the source said.