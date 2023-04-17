Mumbai: Chrisann Pereira arrested for drug trafficking in UAE, allegedly duped by absconding gangster Ravi Rattesar

Mumbai-based actress Chrisann Pereira arrested for drug trafficking at Sharjah, UAE was allegedly duped into becoming a drug mule for an international drug syndicate run by absconding gangster Ravi Rattesar wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the J Dey murder case conspiracy.

Senior journalist J Dey was shot dead near Hiranandani Gardens, Powai on 11 June 2011 by sharp shooters of Chhota Rajan.

Here is the reason why Rattsar contacted Pereira:

Senior Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials suspect Ravi Rattesar had contacted Premila Pereira to get her daughter Chrisann join his talent management pool for an upcoming international web series. “Chrisann met a representative of Ravi and agreed for an audition in Dubai arranged by the talent management agency. She was given a trophy just before her flight at a coffee shop near the airport to be used for prop during audition,” alleged Premila in her complaint to the Mumbai Police.

Dancer turned actor Chrisann has movies like Batla House (2019), Sadak 2 (2020) and Thinkistan (2019) to her credit was detained at Sharjah International Airport and later arrested for drug trafficking in the UAE. She was lodged in the Sharjah Central Jail and Indian Consulate was informed about the arrest. “We were informed 72 hours later by the Indian Consulate about Chrisann arrested for drug trafficking. She is a victim of drug trafficking,” said her brother Kevin Pereira on a twitter post seeking help for Chrisann.

Ravi Rattesar was detained in the J Dey murder case

According to Mumbai Police records, Ravi Rattesar was detained in the J Dey murder case for providing logistical support to prime accused Joseph Paulson and in the case and his confession under Section 164 of CrPC was recorded. Ravi confessed to providing 20 Global Roaming SIM cards to Paulson Joseph who then distributed the same to J Dey’s shooters. He was made star witness in the murder case leading to Joseph Paulson conviction but soon after the CBI took over all the cases of extradiated gangster Chhota Rajan and entire line of investigation changed with Ravi Rattesar made a major conspirator in J Dey murder case.

“Ravi fled to Dubai after CBI took over the case and started living luxury life. CBI issued a Red Corner Notice (A9593/10-2017) against him in Abu Dhabi in 2017 and requested the UAE authorities for Ravi Rattessar speedy extradition to India to face a trail in J Dey case,” recalled a crime branch official investigating J Dey killing.

Ravi Rattesar managed to evade extraditation by getting a cheque bounced for mere AED 1400 (Rs 2.55 lakhs) and getting arrested in Dubai. Later he managed bail and continues to live freely in UAE and runs a plush Café Lambretta at Dubai’s Barari area networking with high rollers.

