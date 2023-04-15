Mumbai: Financier accused of molesting actress | Representative image

Mumbai: A noted film actress has filed a molestation case at Juhu police station against a film financier.

According to the police, the actress stated in her complaint that the accused had molested her on the pretext of giving her money for a video recording. When she refused, he allegedly molested, abused and threatened to kill her.

The Juhu police station has accordingly registered an FIR under sections 354 (outraging modesty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (words, gestures, or acts that intend to molest a woman) under the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway but no arrest in the matter has been made yet.