 Mumbai: Financier accused of molesting actress
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Financier accused of molesting actress

Mumbai: Financier accused of molesting actress

According to the police, the actress stated in her complaint that the accused had molested her on the pretext of giving her money for a video recording.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Financier accused of molesting actress | Representative image

Mumbai: A noted film actress has filed a molestation case at Juhu police station against a film financier.

According to the police, the actress stated in her complaint that the accused had molested her on the pretext of giving her money for a video recording. When she refused, he allegedly molested, abused and threatened to kill her. 

The Juhu police station has accordingly registered an FIR under sections 354 (outraging modesty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (words, gestures, or acts that intend to molest a woman) under the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway but no arrest in the matter has been made yet.

Read Also
Mumbai: Interior designer booked for ‘molesting’ actress
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Dr Ambedkar's life-size statue worth ₹2 crore to come up in Ulhasnagar

Thane: Dr Ambedkar's life-size statue worth ₹2 crore to come up in Ulhasnagar

Mumbai: 100 railway bridges to come up this year, says CM Shinde

Mumbai: 100 railway bridges to come up this year, says CM Shinde

Who is Appasaheb Dharmadhikari? The social reformer and spiritual guru being awarded Maharashtra...

Who is Appasaheb Dharmadhikari? The social reformer and spiritual guru being awarded Maharashtra...

Mumbai: State records 660 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

Mumbai: State records 660 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

Thane: Man booked for showing sisters as dead on fake property papers to usurp parents' land

Thane: Man booked for showing sisters as dead on fake property papers to usurp parents' land