Mumbai Police File Case Against 36-Year-Old Man For Animal Cruelty After Dog Dies Due To Neglect

Mumbai: The J J Marg police have filed a case against 36-year-old Sadik Saeed Shaikh for allegedly causing the death of his dog due to negligence. The dog, a Labrador named Tyson, reportedly fell ill and did not receive medical treatment, food and proper care, leading to its death.

Complaint By Family Member

According to the police, the case was registered following a complaint Shaikh’s uncle, 71-year-old Abdul Rahimuddin Sattar, who lives with his wife, two children, and his nephew Shaikh and his two children in the Byculla, Imamwada area of Mumbai.

Sattar and his son are involved in the construction business. Shaikh, who was adopted by Sattar’s wife’s brother when he was two years old, had been living in Mumbra, Thane, for the past four years after his biological parents passed away. It was during this time that he adopted Tyson.

Background

Sadik, who had brought the dog with him when he moved in with his uncle, had obtained the necessary BMC license to keep Tyson as a pet. He made arrangements for the dog to stay in a bedroom gallery of the house. However, in the last year, Sadik reportedly did not take the dog outside for a walk even once. Tyson spent most of his days confined in the gallery.

Neglect Details

According to the FIR, Sadik had been mentioning for the past month that Tyson was unwell but did not take the dog to a veterinarian for treatment. He also failed to provide adequate food, and the dog was left to suffer in the bedroom gallery for the last 10 days before passing away.

On September 22, at around 12 PM, Sadik informed Sattar that Tyson had died. When Sattar instructed him to perform the dog's last rites, Sadik allegedly left the house without taking any action.

Investigation Underway

Following the complaint, the police took the dog's body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem at a hospital in Parel. Sources say that Sadik, struggling with alcoholism due to personal issues, had neglected his responsibilities towards Tyson. He is also reportedly unemployed and reliant on others for money to sustain his drinking habit.

Also Watch:

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against Sadik under sections 325 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act and section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Further investigations are underway.

