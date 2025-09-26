Best Spots For Dimsum In Mumbai This World Dumpling Day

Dumplings are the kind of comfort food that never go out of style — bite-sized, flavour-packed, and perfect for sharing. With World Dumpling Day being observed on September 26, Mumbai foodies have the perfect excuse to dig into steamy baskets and crispy plates of dim sum across the city.

From fine-dine feasts to quirky noodle bars, here’s where you can celebrate the day in style.

The Dimsum Room

If you’re looking for a curated experience, The Dimsum Room is going all out this World Dumpling Day. Their one-day-only menu is designed as a course-wise celebration of the art of dim sum, covering everything from indulgent seafood creations like Lobster & Saffron Cheung Fun and Scallop & Yuzu Kosho with gold leaf to vegetarian standouts such as Edamame Truffle Dumplings and Pumpkin Sage Cheung Fun. And yes, even dessert gets a dim sum spin with Mango and Pistachio Chocolate Buns paired with elegant cocktails and wines.

Where: The Dimsum Room, Kala Ghoda

Royal China

A classic for dumpling connoisseurs, Royal China’s popular dim sum spread is a must-try. Their lunch menu offers everything from delicate Prawn and Chive Dumplings to crunchy Fried Chicken Wontons, Coriander-infused Vegetable Dumplings, and decadent Peking Duck Dumplings. If you’re after variety and authenticity in one sitting, this iconic spot remains unbeatable.

Where: Royal China, Fort

Taki Taki

With its dual personality — bistro by day and buzzing gastrobar by night — Taki Taki is as versatile as its menu. Their dim sum lineup is creative yet comforting, featuring options like Chicken Gyoza, Asparagus & Corn Dim Sum, Chicken & Truffle Shumai, and Prawn Dumplings with fresh herbs. The restaurant’s tasting menus also offer a chance to sample multiple styles in one sitting, making it perfect for indecisive diners.

Where: Taki Taki, Lower Parel

BANG BANG! Noodle

For a fiery twist, head to this lively noodle bar that’s redefining how Mumbai sees Sichuan food. Known for its handmade wontons, BANG BANG! Noodle is serving up bold flavours with dishes like Ma La Chilli Oil Wontons, Tibetan Jhol Wontons, and hot-and-sour Suan La Wontons. Every dumpling here is made fresh to order, carrying Chef Rahul Punjabi’s passion for traditional Sichuan techniques. Perfect if you like your dumplings with heat and bold twist.

Where: BANG BANG! Noodle, Goregaon

House of Mandarin

Rachel Goenka’s House of Mandarin has mastered the art of variety where you can pick your dim sum steamed, baked, or pan-fried. Popular picks include Chicken & Chilli Oil Dumplings, the luxurious Mandarin-Style Mushroom Dumplings topped with porcini cream and gold leaf, and Corn & Water Chestnut Dumplings. Pair these with their cocktails for a laid-back yet chic dining experience.

Where: House of Mandarin, Bandra and Powai