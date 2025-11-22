Ananya Panday Turns 'Barbie Annie' In Pink Mini Dress & A ₹212,200 Chanel Necklace

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 22, 2025
Ananya Panday once again proves that her style moments are truly her own. Her recent outfit, a stunning Rebecca Vallance Aymee Mini Dress, showcases how refined styling can make a big impact
All images from Canva
Crafted in a soft blush pink satin, the dress gives a romantic glow that perfectly balances glamour with innocence. Its silhouette stays classic with a clean, fitted bodice flowing into a gentle mini skirt
What truly sets the look apart is its detailing: a charming ladder-style cut-out panel at the front, linked with dainty handcrafted bows, blending a flirty edge with a sweet, feminine aura
To amplify the dreamy princess aesthetic, Ananya selected the Beauty of Antoinette Satin Pumps — not just heels, but statement-making couture art
No luxury look is complete without iconic accessories, and Ananya kept it classic with Chanel jewellery. A layered pearl necklace featuring a delicate pendant added a timeless touch
Pearls have long been symbolic of Chanel’s heritage, and this piece, priced at ₹212,200, perfectly framed the neckline while enhancing the outfit’s romantic appeal
Fans loved this look of Ananya and referenced her to a pretty Barbie
