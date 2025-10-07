 Mumbai Police EOW To File 4,000-Page Chargesheet In ₹21-Crore Fraud Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police EOW To File 4,000-Page Chargesheet In ₹21-Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai Police EOW To File 4,000-Page Chargesheet In ₹21-Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is set to file a 4,000-page chargesheet in a Rs21-crore fraud involving Smartpaddle Technology Pvt. Ltd. Seven accused, including cofounders, allegedly created fake invoices and agreements, siphoning funds into 132 accounts for personal gain between Nov 2022–Nov 2023.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police EOW To File 4,000-Page Chargesheet In ₹21-Crore Fraud Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police is set to file a 4,000-page chargesheet in the Rs 21-crore fraud case involving seven accused associated with Smartpaddle Technology Pvt. Ltd.

About The Case

The Seven accused have been identified as Nainish Shah, Shrenik Saboo, Tarun Soni, Rajendra Singh, Rohit Garg, and the company’s cofounders Sachin Agarwal and Aniket Deb. The case has been registered at Sakinaka Police Station under Sections 420 (cheating), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Read Also
Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 21-Year-Old Ruia College Student Dies After Being Abandoned On Road...
article-image

The alleged offences, which took place between Nove mb - er 2022 and November 2023, are currently being investigated by the EOW, Banking-II Unit. The complaint was filed by Eshwar Pandurang Vajratkar, Finance Controller of Smartpaddle Technology Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai. According to the FIR, the accused, in criminal conspiracy with each other, misused their official positions and created fake invoices and service vendor agreements without the company’s authorisation.

FPJ Shorts
Amid US Shutdown, Trump Hits With Tariff Surprise, 25% Duty On Trucks To Hurt Major Exporting Nations
Amid US Shutdown, Trump Hits With Tariff Surprise, 25% Duty On Trucks To Hurt Major Exporting Nations
Zydus Lifesciences' Liquid Medicine For Treatment Of Severe Inherited Muscular Dystrophy Receives Final Approval From US Health Regulator
Zydus Lifesciences' Liquid Medicine For Treatment Of Severe Inherited Muscular Dystrophy Receives Final Approval From US Health Regulator
Maharashtra Govt Announces Up To 95% Subsidy For Rooftop Solar Panels Under SMART Scheme
Maharashtra Govt Announces Up To 95% Subsidy For Rooftop Solar Panels Under SMART Scheme
Navi Mumbai Property Prices Set To Skyrocket, Airport Launch Triggers Massive Real Estate Buzz
Navi Mumbai Property Prices Set To Skyrocket, Airport Launch Triggers Massive Real Estate Buzz

These forged documents were used to siphon off company funds by transferring approximately Rs 21 crore into 132 vendor bank accounts for services that were never rendered. The probe revealed that the accused diverted the company’s funds for personal gain, causing financial losses to the company and its investors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Kala Academy Marks Golden Jubilee With Grand Celebration In Worli

Mumbai: Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Kala Academy Marks Golden Jubilee With Grand Celebration In Worli

Maharashtra Govt Announces Up To 95% Subsidy For Rooftop Solar Panels Under SMART Scheme

Maharashtra Govt Announces Up To 95% Subsidy For Rooftop Solar Panels Under SMART Scheme

Navi Mumbai Property Prices Set To Skyrocket, Airport Launch Triggers Massive Real Estate Buzz

Navi Mumbai Property Prices Set To Skyrocket, Airport Launch Triggers Massive Real Estate Buzz

Mumbai Accident: 29-Year-Old Drunk Driver Crashes Car On Coastal Road Bridge, Damages Public...

Mumbai Accident: 29-Year-Old Drunk Driver Crashes Car On Coastal Road Bridge, Damages Public...

Mumbai Police EOW To File 4,000-Page Chargesheet In ₹21-Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai Police EOW To File 4,000-Page Chargesheet In ₹21-Crore Fraud Case